Experience life in an 1850 gold rush tent town next month

COLOMA, Calif.— California State Parks invites the public to “Discover Your Adventure” during “Coloma Gold Rush Live!” at Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park (SHP). Join park staff and docents October 7 – 9, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in a re-creation of a gold rush tent town of 1850.

• Stop by the General Store to stock up on provisions

• Visit the miners working their claim on the river

• Stop by the Claims Office to register your claim

• Visit the laundry for a clean shirt and the tonsorial for a shave

• Visit the saloon for liquid refreshment, or the BBQ for a little sustenance

• Hands on activities for the kids include tin punching, journaling and period games.

“Coloma Gold Rush Live!” is made possible thanks to State Parks’ partnership with the Gold Discovery Park Association. Admission to the event is $15 per vehicle, which includes parking. For more information call (530) 622-3740 or visit www.parks.ca.gov/MarshallGold. This is a dog-free event except for service dogs.

In 1848, James W. Marshall found shining flecks of gold in the tailrace of the sawmill he was building in partnership with John Sutter at Columbia. This discovery changed the course of California’s and the nation’s history. While visiting this special event, see a replica of the original sawmill and more than 20 historic buildings including a mining exhibit, Chinese store exhibits and schoolhouse exhibit.

Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park is located in Coloma, California, on Highway 49, 8 miles north of Placerville and 18 miles south of Auburn, only one hour from Sacramento.

SOURCE: California State Parks news release

##RVT1071b