Friday, September 23, 2022

How to inspect an RV for water damage

By RV Travel
In the six-minute video below from RV Education 101, veteran RV technician, author and video producer Mark Polk shows you how he inspects an RV for water intrusion and damage.

There isn’t much more you can do to damage your RV than expose it to water leaks, especially those you do not fix immediately. If ignored, the water damage will spread and weaken the structure of an RV. If the leak is not stopped it will destroy the RV, eventually making it unusable and practically worthless.

A soft, spongy floor likely means water has rotted the wood below. As in this video, the cost to fix a repair can be huge. When buying a used RV look for stains on the ceiling. They will almost always indicate a previous or ongoing leak.

It doesn’t matter if you are buying a used RV or if you are already an RV owner, it’s important to regularly inspect your RV for any indications of water damage. If you catch a water leak early it is easier and less expensive to repair. Regularly maintaining your RV and catching potential leaks before they happen is the best medicine for a strong, healthy RV.

##RVT1071

