Fact or Fiction? Doing THIS is the number one cause of RV fires on highways (ANSWER)

Answer: Fiction

The question of whether you should run your RV refrigerator on propane while driving will be debated until the end of time, or until something better obsoletes absorption refrigerators. The latter part of today’s question regarding the number one cause of RV fires on highways is a measurable statistic that has a definitive answer. The statistics say the number one cause of RV fires on highways is something other than RV refrigerators.

The statistics can be viewed in a 53-page report completed by the Fire Protection Research Foundation funded by the National Fire Protection Association. This comprehensive report incorporates fires for all types of RVs (motorhomes, travel trailers, truck campers, etc.) over a ten-year period. It even differentiates fires in stationary RVs (considered “structures”) and RVs in transit (considered “vehicles”). You can download the report via this link if you would like a copy.

The report’s conclusion is that:

“Mechanical and electrical failures or malfunctions were the leading causes of RV fires.”

Since an RV absorption refrigerator has no moving parts, it is hard to include them in the “mechanical” category. However, just to make sure, I drilled down further in the report just for confirmation. Table 13, shown below, lists the number one “Area of Origin” for “Vehicle Fires in RVs” as “Vehicle engine area, running gear or wheel area”—all considered “mechanical” items. These accounted for 31% of RV vehicle fires. You will notice “Kitchen or cooking area,” where the refrigerator is located, is the fifth item on the list, accounting for only 7% of in-transit RV fires. It is hard to conclude that “Driving with your RV refrigerator on propane is the number one cause of RV fires on highways” from those statistics.

Further statistics debunking the statement “Driving with your RV refrigerator on propane is the number one cause of RV fires on highways” can be found in Table 17 shown below. The number one factor contributing to RV vehicle fires is “Unclassified mechanical failure,” and the number two cause is “Electrical failure or malfunction.” These two items contributed to 43% of all RV vehicle fires.

There is plenty of additional information in the report that exonerates RV refrigerators as being the leading cause of fires while in transit, for those that wish to research it further.

Odds of experiencing an RV fire

For those who are fearful of an RV fire, I will leave you with the following statistic from the report.

“Of the nearly 10 million households that spend time in an RV every year, only

approximately 0.06% experienced a fire between 2008 and 2017.”

The odds work out to a 1-in-60,000 chance of experiencing an RV fire in a 10-year period, or 1-in-15,000 chance over a 40-year period. When you compare that against the odds of getting hit by lightning in your lifetime being 1 in 15,300, you can pretty well put things in perspective safety-wise.

Now, some questions for you:

Is there a reoccurring half-truth you keep seeing online that you would like to see addressed?

Were you taught something by other RVers that turned out to be bad advice?

Have you recently read something that left you wondering, is that true?

Do you know something to be true, but none of your RVing friends believe you?

Please share your comments using the comment box below and we will do our best to provide the facts in a future Fact or Fiction entry.

##RVT1092