Fact or Fiction? Propane gas has no odor (ANSWER)

Most every RVer has experienced the rotten egg smell when lighting a propane stove burner in their RV or has heard the expression, “I smell propane.” I am even guilty of saying it. The truth is, propane has no natural odor. What you are smelling is mercaptan, which is added to propane to provide the stink letting your nose know propane is present. Just as mercaptan is added to natural gas, which is also odorless, as a safety measure alerting homeowners to a possible gas leak, it is also added to propane to inform RVers and other propane users of a possible gas leak.

“Propane gas is odorless and colorless in its natural state, so in order to alert users to a leak, an odorant called ethyl mercaptan is added during the distilling process. This sulfur compound gives the gas a rotten egg or skunk oil odor.” Per the late Gary Bunzer, the RV Doctor.

What is mercaptan?

What is mercaptan? Per this source: “The gas is an organic substance, made of carbon, hydrogen and sulfur, and is found naturally in living organisms, including the human body where it is a waste product of normal metabolism. It is one of the chemicals responsible for the foul smell of bad breath and flatulence.” Now you know why your nose is perceptive to the smell of mercaptan! Since it is also a waste product of the human body, this is why it is also mistaken for a smelly holding tank.

Mercaptan is heavier than propane

Another interesting tidbit concerning mercaptan is that it is heavier than propane and settles to the bottom of your propane cylinder. This is why the odor becomes stronger when the cylinder becomes low on propane. This can serve as a good indicator that it is time for a refill for those that don’t have gauges on their propane cylinders.

Finally, don’t rely on the odor alone to alert you to a potential propane leak, as RVtravel.com’s own Dustin Simpson explains here.

Hopefully this month’s installment of Fact or Fiction provided you with a little useful information you didn’t know.

Test your knowledge some more with these previous Fact or Fiction questions:

Now, some questions for you:

Is there a reoccurring half-truth you keep seeing online that you would like to see addressed?

Were you taught something by other RVers that turned out to be bad advice?

Have you recently read something that left you wondering, is that true?

Do you know something to be true, but none of your RVing friends believe you?

Please share your comments using the comment box below and we will do our best to provide the facts in a future Fact or Fiction entry.

