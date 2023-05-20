Latest News for RVers Issue 1105, Saturday edition

Welcome to RVtravel.com, America’s longest continuously published RVing newsletter. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

Saturday, May 20, 2023

Featured articles

Nomad Internet customers confess how they got “taken”

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Late last month we reported that the Texas Attorney General had filed suit against Nomad Internet and several of its principals. We commented that Nomad promises to deliver high speed wireless internet service with no limits, no throttling, to RVers and other customers. And with the promise of “no contract, no cancellation fees,” apparently thousands have signed up. We asked our readers to share their Nomad Internet experience. Many of them are revealing.

Florida RVers now get priority reserving campsites

Florida residents will now have priority when reserving time in state parks following the signing of HB 109 by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The legislation was introduced in response to complaints that third parties were taking up campsites that were reservable by the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). Continue reading.

iPhone SOS feature saves trapped hikers

By Dave Helgeson

As a trained Search and Rescue volunteer and someone that spends much of his free time in the back country, this headline recently caught my attention: “10 missing hikers rescued from California canyon thanks to Apple SOS feature.” Of special interest was the part where the hikers summoned help using the Apple SOS feature. Learn more here.

New RV aims to save you from doomsday

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Man’s fascination with—or dread of—the destruction of human civilization is growing. In the decade of the 1990s there were 39 movies based on the theme of apocalypse. In the first decade of this century, it ballooned to 67. Are you fearful of the future? This amazing RV could save your life one day. But there’s one shortcoming that really stinks! You have never seen an RV like this!

FCC rejects Dish Network 5G plan that would interfere with Starlink service

The latest ruling from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has effectively scuttled Dish Network’s ambitious 5G plan over concerns that it could significantly interfere with the operations of Starlink’s broadband services. Starlink, the pioneering project launched by SpaceX, provides global broadband service through a constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites. Continue reading.

New RV weighs a mere 634 pounds. No kidding!

This new RV from Adventurer Manufacturing weighs in at 634 pounds and is, according to the manufacturer, a “minimalist’s dream.” It’s no frills, for sure, and the price tag is not exactly “pocketbook-friendly”, but it may appeal to some RVers. Learn more and see pics.

One reason mosquitoes attack you and not your companions

Summer is on the way, and in many parts of North America that means dealing with annoying mosquitoes at home and in campgrounds. Why some people are so attractive to the tiny blood suckers could be because of a product they use. Continue reading.

Our pets are more dear to us than we ever imagined, new study suggests

According to our polls at RVtravel, as many as half, or even more, of our readers travel with a pet, most of them a dog. Those who do would not leave home without their little pal (or pals). Now, a new poll of 2,000 U.S. pet owners provides some insight into the popularity of our little furry friends. This is interesting. What do you think about the results?

Video catches bear breaking into pickup truck

Here’s a reminder to always lock the door of your car or RV when you are away. … Check out this bear caught on video breaking into an unlocked pickup truck. It doesn’t take him long to make off with some goodies. This video is from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, which posted it on its Facebook page.

Campground Crowding

Yes, dear reader, ‘crowded’ campgrounds ARE different from ‘fully booked’ campgrounds

RV sales have slowed and fewer people are buying RVs than has been the recent trend. Has that changed campground crowding? This week, Nanci Dixon shares more stories from our readers regarding their difficulties in finding campground reservations at reasonable rates. And Billie lambasts us for using the term “crowded” campgrounds when they are just fully booked. Oh, and he slams Nanci for her “lazy journalism.” Say what?!

Click here to read, then feel free to weigh in

TRUE OR FALSE?

A woman won $1.7 million from Winnebago after putting her RV on cruise control at 70 mph, and then walking back to the kitchen to make a sandwich. She claimed Winnebago should have warned her that she couldn’t leave the driver’s seat after activating cruise control. Is this true or an urban myth? See below above the staff box.

RV Video Tour

Tour the Wildwood Grand Lodge 42VIEW Destination Trailer: A 2-story RV!

By Cheri Sicard

In the video below the team from Big Truck Big RV (voted one of our readers’ favorite RV YouTube channels) gives us a tour of a unique 2-story RV, the Grand Lodge 42VIEW.

I have to confess that before watching this video, I never got the appeal of such RVs, but my opinion has definitely changed.

Check this out

That was the RV week that was

May 13–19, 2023

A small explosion inside an RV at a Texas dealership sent three people to the hospital last weekend. Police said the incident happened as the RV was being shown off Sunday at Fun Town RV. Management believes the gas stove was accidentally left on and it exploded when a customer tried to work with it. The customer may have also been attempting to turn the gas off, police said. Three people suffered what are believed to be first- and second-degree burns.

A new study commissioned by Go RVing and the RV Industry Association has found that RV vacations cost much less than other types of vacation travel, even, they claim, when factoring in fuel prices and the cost of RV ownership. The survey, which has been repeated for years on a regular basis, did not take into account that most traditional vacation expenses end when returning home, while the cost of RV ownership continues year round, most of the time while the RV sits idle. A tent camping trip by car would cost far less, but that is not included for comparison purposes in the study.

A West Virginia couple has initiated a lawsuit against Thor Motor Coach, alleging violations of the West Virginia Consumer Credit and Protection Act. They claim they have experienced serious and repeated problems with the motorhome including defective and inoperable slides, misalignment, discolored and cut linoleum, broken interior windows and other issues. Read more.

Jayco, Inc. is recalling certain 2021-2024 Ethos, Expanse, Solstice and Swift Class B recreational vehicles equipped with certain Cummins Onan QG 2800i and Onan QG 2800i EVAP generator sets. The fuel hose between the inline fuel filter and the Injection Pump Module (IPM) may not have adequate clamp force which could result in a gasoline leak. Learn more.

Airstream is recalling certain 2023 Atlas motorhomes. The 16-gauge branch wires may be under-protected by a 20-amp fuse, which could allow the wiring to overheat in the event of a short circuit. Read more.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has announced publication of a Public Land Order that supports its management of the Rhyolite ghost town for the next 20 years. The popular ghost town (one of the best in the West) is just outside Death Valley National Park near Beatty, Nevada. It has attracted more than 1.7 million visitors since 2022.

Harvest Hosts has debuted a new service – CampScanner. Members can now access CampScanner’s database of more than 12,500 campgrounds at nearly 5,000 parks to search for available sites at sold-out campgrounds and receive notifications when something becomes available.

AAA projects 42.3 million Americans, 2.7 million more than last year, will travel 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend. Road trips are projected to be up 6% over last year as 37.1 million Americans drive to their destinations, an increase of more than 2 million.

LAST WEEK’S BIG HIT WITH READERS Our article in last Sunday’s issue titled Homeless people living in RVs stretch for miles in wealthy county has been read more than 263,000 times. If you missed it, read it here (and don’t miss the video). The National Highway Traffic Administration (NHTSA) has released an Occupant Protection Traffic Safety report that shows pickup truck drivers and passengers have had the highest percentage of unrestrained fatalities across all vehicle types for nearly 20 years. Read more including stats comparing daytime vs. nighttime fatalities. More than half a million new Canadian households tried camping for the first time in 2022. The report, commissioned by KOA, also revealed a shift towards younger campers, with Gen Z and Millennials making up a larger percentage of campers than in 2021. While 38% of all campers cited their love for the outdoors as their reason for camping, younger campers said their interest came from family vacations.

The Dyrt, the #1 camping app, has announced the winners for their 2023 Best Places To Camp Regional Awards. By region, the winners were as follows: Central Region: Palo Duro Canyon State Park, Texas. Midwest: Voyageurs National Park, Minnesota. Mountain: Goblin Valley State Park, Utah. Northeast: Cathedral Pines Campground, Maine. Pacific: Wonder Lake Campground, Alaska. Southeast: Cherokee Rock Village, Alabama.

Campgrounds in California’s Yosemite National Park have temporarily closed this week due to the threat of flooding caused by melting snowpack. The Lower and North Pines Campgrounds and the Housekeeping Camp closed as of Monday, May 15, until the flood risk is no longer high. HELP WANTED: Good writers, researchers and moderators for RVtravel.com. Must love writing, journalism and have high ethical standards. Bad pay or great pay depending on your talent and motivation. Contact Chuck at chuck@rvtravel.com if interested.

According to the 2023 RV Rental Price Index published by Go RV Rentals, RV rental prices in the USA have remained consistent with last year’s rates. The base cost to rent an RV stands at $184 per night, the same as the previous year. Rental prices vary depending on the type of RV, ranging from an average of $89 for a pop-up camper to $307 for a Class A motorhome. Mid-priced travel trailers and Class C motorhomes average $117 and $217, respectively. The lowest observed daily rate was $30 for a pop-up camper, while the highest was $875 for a single night in a Class A motorhome.

The Burleson, Texas, Jellystone Park location unveils its latest expansion with a 2/3-acre resort-style swimming pool and dozens of glamping sites with grain bin cabins (silos), covered wagons, and furnished tipis.

Roundabout Publications has issued a new book Van and RV Camping at State Recreation Areas. The directory profiles 656 camping areas at 415 locations in 30 states, many not found in similar guidebooks. Learn more or order at Amazon.

The Sheetz gas chain has launched its Free Gas 4 Life sweepstakes, which will award one lucky grand prize winner a lifetime of free gas from the convenience store operator. The contest will run through Aug. 31, and is open to any U.S. resident 18 years of age or older. Additional prizes include free gas for a year and $500 Sheetz gift cards. Learn how to enter at sheetz.com/freegas4life.

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS STOLEN RV?

“Every customer who drops off a camper must sign a waiver that their insurance company is liable if the camper is stolen.” So reads the news from Manchester, Maine. Now a second customer in a few months may be ruing the day they brought their rig to Scott’s Recreation Center for repairs. This time a 2021 Forest River Cherokee Grey Wolf vanished from the dealership’s “overflow lot” across the street. The dealer says they’ve installed security cameras since another customer’s rig went missing in October. The latest theft involves a 29-footer, which was apparently blocked in the security cam’s ‘line of sight.’ Have info? Call the Maine state police at 207-624-7076. Did someone rip off your ride? Let us post information on your stolen RV. Email Russ (at) rvtravel.com.

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of May 15, 2023:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $3.54

Change from week before: Up <1 cent; Change from year before: Down 96 cents.

Diesel: $3.90

Change from week before: Down 3 cents; Change from year before: Down $1.72.

Upcoming RV shows

Click here for a directory of upcoming shows.

Recipe of the Day

Spicy Sweet Stir-Fry

by Lillian Patterson from Big Rapids, MI

A stir-fry that’s packed with delicious flavors. The spicy Schezwan sauce pairs well with the creamy coconut milk. We opted for beef, but pork or chicken will work. Adding the sauce to the meat and veggies as they saute means they soak up the flavors of the sauce. This spicy sweet stir-fry is a simple meal.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Stretching alongside the Columbia River and just 22 miles east of Portland, Oregon, Rooster Rock State Park is a perfect place to spend a day away from the city. But did you know that the park has a special “clothing optional” beach? It’s true. It may be the only state park in the United States to offer such an au naturel area.

Laugh of the Week

This one comes from Nick Beres on Facebook. Somewhere in Oklahoma… Don’t drink too much while you’re driving or you may need a potty break sooner.

Today in History

True or False? Did the woman we wrote about above really sue Winnebago and win $1.7 million? Nope. It’s an urban myth that just keeps going and going and going…

