Falling tree crushes travel trailer, pinning RVer inside

An elderly woman was trapped in her travel trailer after a large oak tree fell on it Thursday in Pasco County, Florida. Firefighters had to set up specialized airbags to lift the tree and roof off of the trapped woman, who was then flown to a nearby trauma center.

They were also able to rescue the woman’s small dog, Oreo, who refused to leave his owner’s side as she remained pinned, bent over at her waist, in her bedroom beneath a portion of the tree.

Friends said the woman was expected to recover.

