Do you use your RV mostly to camp, travel or live?

RVers do not, as we all know, come in one shape or size, physically or in how they use their recreational vehicles. For some, it’s home sweet home, the only home they have or at least a seasonal “home away from home.” For others, it’s a comfortable way to explore their region or country without staying in hotels or motels.

For others, it’s about getting into nature, away from the crowds. There, they can sit by the campfire in the evening or marvel at the stars above on a dark, cloudless night. It’s about escaping the routine of their daily life, maybe roughing it to some degree.

So what type are you? Here, again, our definitions:

Camper: Someone who wants to get away from it all. Enjoy the outdoors. Maybe hike, fish or sit along a babbling brook and simply relax with a good book. They leave the world behind to a large degree to enjoy nature, solitude and outdoor adventures like hiking or fishing.

Traveler: This person takes their RV to one place after another, often traveling backroads, stopping to enjoy attractions along the way — museums, national parks, famous monuments or roadside attractions or even attend RV rallies. They may stop to fish along the way, or kayak a whitewater river. But, mostly, they are travelers who need to move. Their feet get itchy after a few days in one place.

RV living: These people essentially live in their RVs, full-time or a large part of the year. They may go south in the winter, staying in one or two places for months on end, using their car or tow vehicle to explore. They may work camp, staying with one job for months at a time. They don’t pretend to be “campers” any more than someone who stays in hotels, rental cottages or condos. Many sold their homes to live full-time in their RV. Others live seasonally: years ago, before comfortable RVs, they might have bought a second home for their getaway residence.

So what type best describes you? Please leave a comment.