Brand-new RV is barely off the lot when it starts falling apart

The post below is from our Facebook group RV Horror Stories. We post it here to remind you to always have a professional technician inspect an RV, new or used, before you purchase it. If this buyer had done that, there’s a good chance the original damage (that was apparently repaired without notifying the buyer) would have been noticed and brought to the buyer’s attention.

The post

“We purchased our brand new Cedar Creek 35LFT on March 2, 2020, from a dealership in Houston, Texas. On March 22, we pulled into a parking lot with a very, very small incline and it ripped the back cap loose from the trailer. We were going approximately 2 mph; this should have never happened.

“I made a post on Cedar Creek’s Facebook page and they picked it up and brought it back to their factory to repair it. The driver that returned it to the factory for us was actually the same driver that delivered it to the dealership we purchased it from and he said the same thing happened to him and he had to bring it back to Cedar Creek to be repaired. (The dealership never disclosed the previous damage to us.)

“So our unit has been repaired by Cedar Creek twice now for the same issue. A woman reached out to us after seeing our post on Cedar Creek’s Facebook page informing us that the same thing happened to them after leaving the dealership last week with their 35 LFT.

“The rear of the fifth wheel sits entirely too low to the ground and this is obviously a design flaw and is going to continue happening. I just want our money back. I’ve already reported this to NHTSA and have spoken to a few lawyers with no luck. Anyone have any recommendations on a lawyer that can handle this in Texas?”

EDITOR’S NOTE: We recommend Ron Burdge at RVlemonLaw.com.