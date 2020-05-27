RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Issue 1349

Today’s thought

“I wonder how many people I’ve looked at all my life and never seen.” ― John Steinbeck

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Grape Popsicle Day!

Tip of the Day

RV Education 101: Do this when replacing an LP gas cylinder

With Mark Polk

RV EDUCATION 101®

When you change out an LP gas cylinder, there is a possibility air will get in the LP gas lines. A good habit to get into is to light the range burners after you replace a gas cylinder. This helps evacuate any air from the system, making it easier to light the other LP gas appliances.

ONLINE TRAINING COURSES BY MARK POLK

• Owning and Operating an RV E-book Course

Mr. Fix-It

Some folks are handy, and some others – maybe not so much. Veteran RVer Greg Illes is the handy type. On his RV, there are so many things that need fixing, or just routine maintenance, you’d think that he’d get tired of working on it. Sometimes he needs a break, but in general, he loves working on his beast. Do you consider yourself a handy or non-handy person? Feel free to comment under his article.

RV through the parks that built America

Reader poll

Do you have a tattoo you wish you never got?

Readers tell us

Do you like to play golf?

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS.

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Camping with the Corps of Engineers

Many RVers consider Corps of Engineers campgrounds to be the best in the country. This guide is just for RVers — boat-in and tent-only sites are not included. Of all the public lands, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has some of the best parks and campgrounds available. In fact, it’s the largest federal provider of outdoor recreation in the nation. Learn more or order.

Quick Tip

Possible solution for a noisy bathroom fan

Bathroom fan so noisy it drives you nuts? Look for a replacement fan with a 12-volt high capacity computer cooling fan. You may need to modify the mounting a bit to make it stay in the same place, but a little creativity can bring a “silent night.”

Random RV Thought

RV sales and rentals are booming. It promises to be a busy summer with travelers of all kinds figuring the safest way to get out is with an RV. That may mean crowded campgrounds. So be sure to make your reservations as far ahead as possible to help ensure you don’t get stuck “camping” in a Walmart parking lot (unless that’s your thing).

Website of the day

Camping and caravanning in Canada: Start your engines!

Time to take your RV out of its winter storage and head for new adventures (well, when we can). Canada’s network of national parks offers must-see destinations for road and outdoors enthusiasts. Parks Canada has highlighted some of its best RV destinations.

Not enough power to run your air conditioner? Think again!

When the summer heat arrives and your 110 power is from a small portable generator or a 20-amp household hookup you’re out of luck running an air conditioner. That is, unless you have a SoftStartRV. It’s inexpensive, simple to install, and makes running your A/C possible when you never could before. Learn more and watch the short video by RV electricity expert Mike Sokol.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• This may be the biggest travel trailer you’ll ever see!

• Keep that expensive battery bank alive – It’s easy!

• Just what does a “grade” sign mean?

#914-1

Trivia

Canada has more lakes than anywhere in the world. In fact, 9% of the country is covered in fresh water.

*How big is Mars’ largest canyon, and what would it look like if it were on Earth? We showed you in yesterday’s trivia section.

Directory of RV parks with storm shelters

Where do you camp when a tornado is headed your direction? Hopefully in a park with a storm shelter. Here’s RVtravel.com’s ever-expanding directory of such places.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Mutton, a 13-year-old rescue dog and Frank our rescue cat. Mutton brings happiness to us every day. She loves walking, treats, and anything human. Other dogs, not her favorite. She is also a Trained Service Dog for my husband, helping with hearing, diabetes and PTSD. We get a lot of questions and inappropriate comments because she does not resemble what John Q. Public perceives, mostly incorrectly, what a Service Dog is or does. Frank and Mutton are not best friends as the picture implies. They are family but not always nice to each other. They travel and live the RV fulltime life.” — Patti H.

Leave here with a laugh

