Monday, November 27, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
News

Fans track Bullwinkle Moose looking for home

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
0
Bullwinkle Moose
Becky Graba via wctrib.com

No, it’s not the big critter of Rocky the Flying Squirrel fame. Bullwinkle Moose, as some have dubbed him, is a young bull moose that’s apparently lost and seeking home. First seen in September, moseying around Iowa, Bullwinkle Moose was reported last week in southern Minnesota, and his followers are tracking him via Facebook.

Tracking far south from the norm

It’s unusual to see a moose this far south, says a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources big game expert. Typically moose range much farther north in the North Star State, but Bullwinkle Moose, or “Rutt” as some have dubbed him, was indeed south of the normal stomping grounds. The young fellow has some 36,000 followers.

Brenda Johnson began the Central MN Moose on the Loose Facebook page. She started it after hearing about another “lost” moose, back in 2018. Sadly, that adventurer lost his life in the path of a semi-truck. Then she heard of the most recent young bull’s travels. Based on sightings, she thinks Bullwinkle Moose came from North Dakota, through South Dakota, then into Iowa.

Followers are enthralled with Bullwinkle Moose. “This moose has brought so much joy to so many people and so much hope,” Bernie Stang said, “because most people in their lifetime never get to see a moose.”

##RVT1133b

Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña went from childhood tent camping to RVing in the 1980s when the ground got too hard. They've been tutored in the ways of RVing (and RV repair) by a series of rigs, from truck campers, to a fifth-wheel, and several travel trailers. In addition to writing scores of articles on RVing topics, they've also taught college classes for folks new to RVing. They authored the book, RV Boondocking Basics.


Advertising

Previous article
Alpaca RV park: Find this one only in Texas

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE