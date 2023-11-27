Fans track Bullwinkle Moose looking for home

No, it’s not the big critter of Rocky the Flying Squirrel fame. Bullwinkle Moose, as some have dubbed him, is a young bull moose that’s apparently lost and seeking home. First seen in September, moseying around Iowa, Bullwinkle Moose was reported last week in southern Minnesota, and his followers are tracking him via Facebook.

Tracking far south from the norm

It’s unusual to see a moose this far south, says a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources big game expert. Typically moose range much farther north in the North Star State, but Bullwinkle Moose, or “Rutt” as some have dubbed him, was indeed south of the normal stomping grounds. The young fellow has some 36,000 followers.

Brenda Johnson began the Central MN Moose on the Loose Facebook page. She started it after hearing about another “lost” moose, back in 2018. Sadly, that adventurer lost his life in the path of a semi-truck. Then she heard of the most recent young bull’s travels. Based on sightings, she thinks Bullwinkle Moose came from North Dakota, through South Dakota, then into Iowa.

Followers are enthralled with Bullwinkle Moose. “This moose has brought so much joy to so many people and so much hope,” Bernie Stang said, “because most people in their lifetime never get to see a moose.”

