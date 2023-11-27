Monday, November 27, 2023

Alpaca RV park: Find this one only in Texas

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
We’ve heard plenty about “glamping” RV parks. And there are RV parks associated with amusement parks. But an alpaca RV park where you can feed them? As far as we know, there’s one you need to check out: Wagon Master RV Park in Sanger, Texas.

No, Mama, it’s not a llama!

In case you need to be brought up to speed on “Lama pacos,” it’s a South American camelid. These creatures are often confused with llamas, but they aren’t the same. Alpacas are related, but quite a bit smaller than their big cousins. Reports say that folks staying at the Wagon Master really enjoy watching the alpacas. But feed them? Sure enough, they love grain pellets and leaves from the Osage orange trees found on the grounds of the park.

Park guests meet up at the park office to watch the alpacas munch down their dinner. The herd of eight alpacas is expecting a new addition this November, with the birth of another four-legged resident.

Alpaca RV park more than just critters

Wagon Master RV Park offers 167 sites for visitors who come to stay for a night, a week, a month or even more. If you plan a visit in summertime, fear not the heat of Sol. The park has another “herd” you’ll enjoy. Nearly two-dozen 19′ x 46’ covered sites allow guests to keep their RV out of the elements and reduce electricity usage during the hot summer months.

For more information, click here.

Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña went from childhood tent camping to RVing in the 1980s when the ground got too hard. They've been tutored in the ways of RVing (and RV repair) by a series of rigs, from truck campers, to a fifth-wheel, and several travel trailers. In addition to writing scores of articles on RVing topics, they've also taught college classes for folks new to RVing. They authored the book, RV Boondocking Basics.


