Alpaca RV park: Find this one only in Texas

We’ve heard plenty about “glamping” RV parks. And there are RV parks associated with amusement parks. But an alpaca RV park where you can feed them? As far as we know, there’s one you need to check out: Wagon Master RV Park in Sanger, Texas.

No, Mama, it’s not a llama!

In case you need to be brought up to speed on “Lama pacos,” it’s a South American camelid. These creatures are often confused with llamas, but they aren’t the same. Alpacas are related, but quite a bit smaller than their big cousins. Reports say that folks staying at the Wagon Master really enjoy watching the alpacas. But feed them? Sure enough, they love grain pellets and leaves from the Osage orange trees found on the grounds of the park.

Park guests meet up at the park office to watch the alpacas munch down their dinner. The herd of eight alpacas is expecting a new addition this November, with the birth of another four-legged resident.

Alpaca RV park more than just critters

Wagon Master RV Park offers 167 sites for visitors who come to stay for a night, a week, a month or even more. If you plan a visit in summertime, fear not the heat of Sol. The park has another “herd” you’ll enjoy. Nearly two-dozen 19′ x 46’ covered sites allow guests to keep their RV out of the elements and reduce electricity usage during the hot summer months.

