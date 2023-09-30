Is this my fate? I hope not!

By Chuck Woodbury

ROADSIDE JOURNAL

Please let me know if you are one of the children above. I have no clue who they are. I found the photos in an antique shop. You can buy old family photos at most antique shops. I assume these young children are grown up now. I bet they have no idea that their childhood photos are for sale somewhere, or at least they were.

When my parents died 12 years ago, I inherited many of their photo albums. I was looking through them the other day. My mother wrote the names of the people on the back of some photos, but only some. So who were they all? Most are long dead. I don’t know who they are or were and I don’t know anyone to ask to help me.

My daughter has no interest in the albums. So I think what will happen is that when I pass on, some photos from my albums will end up at antique stores, just like with these kids.

Fifty years from now, someone will be browsing old photos at an antique store and there I will be. Or maybe one of my little brother or sister. It’s entirely possible that a photo of my one-year-old brother sitting at a high chair with chocolate cake all over his face, hands and bib will be a prized “find”. I’ll never know.

When we have families, we take photos all the time. These days, we snap away constantly with our phones, few of which we will look at for long. The photos might live on, but in some digital form. But my black and white baby and childhood photos, they will either end up in an antique shop or be tossed into the trash somewhere along the line.

I don’t think my parents ever thought about the future of their photos, and when I was raising my daughter, I didn’t either.

I have plenty of things to ponder these days, and I guess this really isn’t all that important. Still, I do wonder.

