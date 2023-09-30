Saturday, September 30, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeEditorials & Opinion
Editorials & Opinion

Is this my fate? I hope not!

By Chuck Woodbury
0
Old family photos of kids.

By Chuck Woodbury
ROADSIDE JOURNAL

Please let me know if you are one of the children above. I have no clue who they are. I found the photos in an antique shop. You can buy old family photos at most antique shops. I assume these young children are grown up now. I bet they have no idea that their childhood photos are for sale somewhere, or at least they were.

When my parents died 12 years ago, I inherited many of their photo albums. I was looking through them the other day. My mother wrote the names of the people on the back of some photos, but only some. So who were they all? Most are long dead. I don’t know who they are or were and I don’t know anyone to ask to help me.

My daughter has no interest in the albums. So I think what will happen is that when I pass on, some photos from my albums will end up at antique stores, just like with these kids.

Fifty years from now, someone will be browsing old photos at an antique store and there I will be. Or maybe one of my little brother or sister. It’s entirely possible that a photo of my one-year-old brother sitting at a high chair with chocolate cake all over his face, hands and bib will be a prized “find”. I’ll never know.

When we have families, we take photos all the time. These days, we snap away constantly with our phones, few of which we will look at for long. The photos might live on, but in some digital form. But my black and white baby and childhood photos, they will either end up in an antique shop or be tossed into the trash somewhere along the line.

I don’t think my parents ever thought about the future of their photos, and when I was raising my daughter, I didn’t either.

I have plenty of things to ponder these days, and I guess this really isn’t all that important. Still, I do wonder.

##RVT1124

Chuck Woodbury
Chuck Woodburyhttps://rvtravel.com
I'm the founder and publisher of RVtravel.com. I've been a writer and publisher for most of my adult life, and spent a total of at least a half-dozen years of that time traveling the USA and Canada in a motorhome.
Previous article
RVers finding love on the road: Harvest Hosts plays matchmaker

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE