RVers finding love on the road: Harvest Hosts plays matchmaker

By Cheri Sicard

The video below from one of our favorite RV vloggers, Robin Barrett of Creativity RV, discusses a subject that she is asked about often, finding love on the road.

Robin is a solo RVer and finds that people are often under the misguided assumption that solo RV life must be sad and lonely. She says it is not true.

From my personal experiences, I can second that. In fact, my social calendar is far more full when I am traveling than when I am at my home base.

This video is about more than romantic love, obviously. It is also about the incredible people along the road who share compassion, camaraderie and, yes, love.

Robin especially experienced this after her beloved cat recently passed away. She references Harvest Hosts and Boondockers Welcome hosts who reached out to her as the source of a lot of it.

I found these qualities in lots of people I met in my travels at Harvest Hosts, too. Nevada’s Sawdust Alpaca’s and Illinois’ Ridgeview Winery come immediately to mind. Glenn and Carolyn and Larry and Phyllis all went far above and beyond the call of duty when I was having stress-inducing truck issues while on the road far from home.

But what about finding romantic love on the road?

Well, Robin has an amazing tale of that, too, in the video.

She interviews a now-married couple who found each other while both were overnighting at a Harvest Hosts stop!

Neither David nor Michelle was looking for or expecting to find a relationship, let alone marriage, on the road. But that’s ultimately where this chance meeting while RVing through Harvest Hosts led.

The RVing couple’s heartwarming story will give hope to single RVers of all ages hoping to find love. Watch the video for details.

