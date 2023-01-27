Thursday, January 26, 2023

What is your favorite RV kitchen gadget or accessory?

By Cheri Sicard
Favorite RV kitchen gadget

Calling all RV cooks! This week we want to know about your kitchen gadgets. Cooking in a small space can present challenges sometimes. What makes it easier for you?

What is the one RV kitchen gadget or RV kitchen accessory you just cannot live without and why?

We’ll do a follow-up article with a compilation of the most popular RV kitchen gadgets that you use and recommend next week.

To participate please fill out the form below. *DO NOT ANSWER IN THE COMMENTS ON THIS PAGE! Thank you.

(*Comments might be edited for grammar and brevity.)

