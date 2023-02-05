Feds looking for creeps who burned down outhouses

More creeps are on the loose, harming our public lands. Since July 2022, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has experienced multiple incidents of vandalism, including the burning of vault public toilets around Lake Havasu, Arizona, which is a popular winter destination for RVers. RVing boondockers rely on these facilities.

“Infrastructure in the area is often unattended and in remote areas, thus little is actually known about how the damage occurred,” said Ronald Nuckles, Lake Havasu Assistant Field Manager. “However, the vandalism amounts to tens of thousands of dollars in needed repairs in addition to reducing opportunities for public land users.”

BLM Law Enforcement Officials would like to remind everyone that it is a federal crime to destroy or damage any property owned by or under the administration of the federal government. This law is embodied in Title 18 U.S.C. 1361.

Anyone with information on these incidents or any others should contact BLM Law Enforcement at 928-889-1687.

##RVT1090b