RV Daily Tips. Friday, March 4, 2022

Issue 1810

Today’s thought

“Education is an admirable thing, but it is well to remember from time to time that nothing that is worth knowing can be taught.” ―Oscar Wilde

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is Tartar Sauce Day!

On this day in history: 1913 – The United States Department of Labor is formed.

Tip of the Day

Before driving RV, please engage brain

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Traveling by car to an appointment in the “big city” of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, we noticed with some alarm as a commercial truck pulled out into the “suicide lane” to pass a vehicle. Since a commercial driver’s license is a pretty-much coveted possession of truck drivers, it seemed to us an unusually provocative move, taking a big risk needlessly. What on earth could have caused him or her to act in such a way?

It didn’t take long to figure it out. …

Today’s RV review…

2022 Cherokee Grey Wolf 27RR – so many uses in one box

Tony writes, “Today we’re looking at the Forest River Cherokee Grey Wolf 27RR, an interesting toy hauler. But this might be one of the best travel trailers I’ve seen if you have crafts or want a separate office and don’t even need to bring toys along for the adventure. This is especially true if you and whoever you’re camping with have different sleep schedules.”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

I replaced the fuel line, now the generator won’t start

Dear Dave,

I have an Onan genset in our 94′ Winnebago Class A Vectra. I am unable to start it! It worked perfectly prior to my changing the rubber fuel line link, due to age cracking, between the metal vehicle line and the input side of the fuel pump. I have checked and rechecked all fuses, wiring, etc. I even tried blowing in the rubber input line! Putting fuel in a can and disconnecting the fuel line at the carburetor reveals no fuel intake by the pump. I tried filling the rubber line to the pump and from the carburetor to no avail. Is there some sort of airlock or priming method I need to do to reactivate the pump? I am stumped! Thank you. —Doug W.

A poem from a reader. Our favorite RVtravel.com testimonial!

Reader Dianne Belk submitted this poem to us and we, for obvious reasons, smiled the whole way through. We had to share it with all of you. You don’t want to miss this.

Reader poll

Do you have a National Parks America the Beautiful Pass?

Quick Tip

Boondocking solar light tip

In order to save our batteries, we use solar lights which you find in lawn and garden centers. We have a couple of pots of petunias outside with a solar light and we bring them in at night and put one in each room. The flowers make our camper smell so nice! A couple of solar lights without the stake can be placed on the table to play cards by, or you can put one in the bathroom and one wherever you need a night light. Thanks to Ray Burr at Love Your RV!

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Stephen Lemnah

2005 Safari Panther

“I love the independence and relaxation that my RV affords me. As a business traveler, I stay in over a hundred hotels a year. In my RV, it’s my bed, my bath, my kitchen. I love staying in RV Parks. I walk around and look at the other RVs and will stop and have conversations with the owners. I enjoy the evening campfire and since we belong to an active group there are many people sharing it with me. Lots of games, conversation and fun! Because mine is a class A, my vacation starts as soon as I close the door to drive off from my house. I love driving it and looking out that large windshield at the beauty of this country!”

Website of the day

StressLess Camping

By now, you all know and love the incredible Tony Barthel. If you can’t get enough of him (like us), you can visit his own (and his wife’s) website, StressLess Camping. Lots of good stuff on there!

Recipe of the Day

Lime Shrimp Quesadillas With Adobo Guacamole

by Kelly Allen from Philadelphia, PA

With just the right amount of heat and tons of flavor, these simple shrimp quesadillas are the perfect meal-in-a-flash! We love the slick kick from the super gooey pepper jack cheese. Adobo seasoning is added to the guacamole, which gives it a nice smoky flavor with a little heat. A perfect complement to the cheesy quesadillas. A quick and easy dish to make.

Trivia

Wearing any gold jewelry right now? If so, there’s a good chance it came from South Africa. Almost 50 percent of all the gold ever extracted by humans has come from the Witwatersrand Basin in South Africa, the most gold-rich location on planet Earth. Since the discovery of gold there in 1886, more than 50,000 tons of gold have been extracted.

*What did the very first webcam of all time monitor? The story is fascinating! Find it in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Abbie is the best travel companion a couple of old RVers can have. Sweet-natured and always relaxed, but, when she hears the word ‘camping’ her calm disposition goes out the window! The picture is of our Steamboat Abbie (plays off of Heart’s “Dreamboat Annie”) in, where else… Steamboat Springs, CO!” —Dana Eulert

Leave here with a laugh

