Would you pay $17 for a bundle of campfire wood?

By Chuck Woodbury

This is a firewood vending machine at McKinney Falls State Park in Texas. We found the photo at the Facebook group Texas RV Camping. A bundle (one compartment in the photo) sells for $16.99 plus tax. Apparently the company that provides the service — Outdoor Vending Solutions — has contracts with other Texas parks.

I bet the parks love the self-service concept. But asking campers to pay $17 for a bundle of wood?

Many of the 200-plus people who commented on the post believed that was too much. One woman wrote: “This vending machine just happened to be across the street from our site and the price just overwhelmed me. So much that I had to drink a margarita to settle down!”

What do you think? Please leave a comment. But, first, take a moment to tell us if you would pay $17 for a bundle of firewood.