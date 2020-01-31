RV and RV-related recalls for January 2020

Here is our monthly summary of RV recalls for January 2020 and related equipment we feel are of interest to our readers. This information has been gleaned from the U.S. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. This is NOT a complete list of all vehicles and related equipment recalled.

UNITED STATES RECALLS

RECREATION VEHICLES

Airstream, Inc. (Airstream) is recalling certain 2018-2019 Interstate motorhomes. The Occupant and Cargo Carrying Capacity (OCCC) Label may indicate the incorrect occupant cargo carrying capacity, which can allow the vehicle to be overloaded. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 120, “Wheels and Rims – Other Than Passenger Cars.” An incorrect label may lead to unintentionally overloading the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash. Airstream will notify owners, and dealers will provide new OCCC labels with the correct occupant and cargo carrying capacity, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 13, 2020. Owners may contact Airstream customer service at 1-877-596-6505 or 1-937-596-6111 extension 7401 or 7411.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2016-2018 Dynamax REV and Coachmen Orion motorhomes built on Ram ProMaster chassis equipped with 3.0L diesel or 3.6L gasoline engines and air conditioning (A/C). The engine cooling fan may seize which can cause the cooling fan motor to overheat. An overheated fan motor increases the risk of a fire. Forest River will notify owners. The remedy for this recall is still under development. Forest River began sending interim notices on January 6, 2020. Final remedy notices will be sent when a final remedy is available. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-800-348-7440 or Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-1121 and Chrysler’s number for this recall is VB2.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Georgetown GTA34H5F motorhomes. The rubber liquid propane (LP) gas line may have been improperly routed against the metal burner chamber of the refrigerator. If the LP line contacts the burner assembly, the hose may melt, causing a gas leak and the increasing the risk of a fire. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will reroute the LP line away from the burn chamber, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 9, 2020. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-206-7600. Forest River’s number for this recall is 68-1125.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2020 Shockwave Toyhauler SHT18FS-CA trailers. The Federal Placard indicates the incorrect tire pressure. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, “Tire Selection and Rims.” The incorrect tire pressure can cause a loss of vehicle control or premature tire failure, increasing the risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners and will provide a corrected Federal Placard, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 2, 2020. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-909-873-3777. Forest River’s number for this recall is 19-1126.

Riverside RV (Riverside) is recalling certain 2020 Intrepid recreational trailers. The stove top flame may invert to below the stove top when the furnace engages. If the stove flame inverts when the furnace engages, it can increase the risk of a fire. Riverside will notify owners, and dealers will install a panel to shut off air flow between furnace and stove, as necessary, free of charge. The recall began January 8, 2020. Owners may contact Riverside customer 1-260-499-4511.

Winnebago Industries, Inc (Winnebago) is recalling certain 2020 Adventurer motorhomes. When using 30 AMP service, the heat coil may not disengage when the Power Control System (PCS) calls to stop the air conditioner power. If the heat coil does not disengage with the air conditioner, heat can increase inside the unit, increasing the risk of a fire. Winnebago will notify owners, and dealers will install a blocking diode at the air conditioner unit, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 6, 2020. Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-641-585-6939 or 1-800-537-1885. Winnebago’s number for this recall is 161.

Last three years of recalls. Click here.

OTHER VEHICLES

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2014-2019 Ram ProMaster vehicles equipped with 3.6L engines. The transmission shifter cable may separate and disconnect from the transmission, causing the vehicle to not perform shifts intended by the driver and the gear shift lever position not matching the actual transmission gear. The driver may be unaware of the actual gear position and unintended vehicle movement can occur, increasing the risk of a crash. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will replace the transmission shift cable, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 13, 2020. Owners may contact Ram Trucks at 1-866-726-4636. Chrysler’s number for this recall is W00.

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2020 Jeep Renegade and Fiat 500X vehicles. The right rear brake caliper could have been fractured during the casting process. A cracked right rear brake caliper can fail, reducing braking performance and increasing the risk of a crash. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and replace the right rear brake calipers, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 7, 2020. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is VE8.

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Freightliner Sprinter vehicles. The lashing rails on the side walls may not have been properly installed, possibly resulting in the lashing rails detaching. If the lashing rails disconnect, the cargo could become unsecured, increasing the risk of a crash. DVUSA will notify owners, and dealers will correctly affix the lashing rails to the side walls, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 10, 2020. Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at 1-877-762-8267. DVUSA’s number for this recall is VS3ZUSCHI.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020 F-150 trucks equipped with 17-inch spare tires. The spare tire could have been damaged when it was installed on the rim. The damage can cause the tire to rapidly lose air pressure or detach from the wheel, increasing the risk of a crash. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will replace the spare tire, free of charge. The recall began January 13, 2020. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 19S55.

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2007-2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 and 3500 and GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 vehicles equipped with non-desiccated, passenger frontal air bag inflators containing phase stabilized ammonium nitrate (PSAN) propellant that were used as interim remedy parts for previous Takata recalls. These inflators may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to high absolute humidity, high temperatures, and high temperature cycling. An inflator explosion may result in sharp metal fragments striking the front passenger or other occupants resulting in serious injury or death. GM will notify owners, and dealers will replace the front passenger air bag inflators, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 24, 2020. Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020 or GMC customer service at 1-866-522-9559. GM’s number for this recall is N192290990.

Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 1997-1998 Acura 2.2CL, 1998-1999 Acura 2.3CL, 1997-1999 Acura 3.0CL, 2001 Acura 3.2CL and Acura MDX, 1998-2000 Honda Accord Coupe, Accord Sedan, Civic Sedan, Odyssey and Acura 3.5RL, 1999-2000 Acura 3.2TL, 1996-2000 Civic Coupe, 1997-2000 CR-V, 1997-1998 EV Plus, and 1998-1999 Isuzu Oasis vehicles. In the event of a crash necessitating air bag deployment, an inflator rupture may result in metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants. An underinflated air bag cushion may not properly protect the occupant. These scenarios increase the risk of serious injury or death. These vehicles were equipped with Non-Azide Driver air bag Inflators (NADI) and do not contain phase stabilized ammonium nitrate (PSAN) propellant. Due to a manufacturing issue, the NADI inflators may absorb moisture, causing the inflators to rupture or the air bag cushion to underinflate. Honda will notify owners, and dealers will replace the driver frontal air bag inflator with an inflator of a different design, when the replacement parts become available. Owners will be notified of the issue beginning March 9, 2020. A second letter will be mailed once remedy parts become available. Owners may contact American Honda’s Customer Support & Campaign Center at 1-888-234-2138 or Isuzu customer service at 1-800-255-6727.

Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2001-2002 Acura 3.2CL, 2000-2003 Acura 3.5RL, 2000-2001 Acura 3.2TL, Honda CR-V and Honda Odyssey, 2001-2002 Acura MDX and 2000 Accord Coupe, Accord Sedan, Civic Coupe, and Civic Sedan vehicles. In the event of a crash necessitating air bag deployment, an inflator rupture may result in metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants. An underinflated air bag cushion may not properly protect the occupant. These scenarios increase the risk of serious injury or death. These vehicles may have received a replacement driver frontal air bag module as part of a vehicle repair. Due to a manufacturing issue, the replacement NADI inflator may absorb moisture, causing the inflator to rupture or the air bag cushion to underinflate. Honda will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the air bags in the vehicles, replacing the driver frontal air bag inflator with an inflator of a different design, as necessary, when the replacement parts become available. Owners will be notified of the issue beginning March 9, 2020. A second letter will be mailed once remedy parts become available. Owners may contact American Honda’s Customer Support & Campaign Center at 1-888-234-2138.

Isuzu Technical Center of America, Inc. (Isuzu) is recalling certain 2020 Isuzu NPR HD, NPR XD, NQR and NRR and Chevrolet 4500HD, 4500XD, 5500HD and 5500XD and 2019 Isuzu NPR HD GAS, NPR GAS and Chevrolet 4500 and Chevrolet 3500 vehicles equipped with a dual mode belt locking mechanism seat belt assembly. Due to a manufacturing issue, the seat belt webbing locking mechanism may not properly restrain the occupant as intended. In the event of a crash, if the occupant is not properly restrained, there is an increased risk of injury. Isuzu will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and replace the seat belt assembly, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 28, 2020. Owners may contact Isuzu customer service at 1-866-441-9638 or Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020. Isuzu’s number for this recall is V2001.

Nissan North America, Inc. (Nissan) is recalling certain 2001-2003 Maxima, 2002-2006 Sentra, 2002-2004 Pathfinder, 2007-2011 Versa Sedan and Versa Hatchback, 2001-2004 Infiniti I30 and I35, 2002-2003 Inifiniti QX4, 2003-2008 Infiniti FX35 and FX45 and 2006-2010 M35 and M45 vehicles. The vehicles are equipped with non-desiccated, frontal passenger air bag inflators containing phase stabilized ammonium nitrate (PSAN) propellant that were used as interim remedy parts for previous Takata recalls. These inflators may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to high absolute humidity, high temperatures, and high temperature cycling. An inflator explosion may result in sharp metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants resulting in serious injury or death. Nissan will notify owners, and dealers will replace the front passenger air bag inflators with alternate desiccated inflators, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 10, 2020. Owners may contact Nissan customer service at 888-737-9511 or Infiniti customer service at 888-810-3715.

Subaru of America, Inc. (Subaru) is recalling certain 2009-2013 Forester, 2003-2006 Baja, 2004-2011 Impreza, 2004-2014 WRX (STI included), 2003-2014 Legacy and Outback, and 2005-2006 Saab 9-2X vehicles originally sold, or ever registered, in the states of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas, Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands (Saipan), and the U.S. Virgin Islands or “Zone A.” An inflator explosion may result in sharp metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants resulting in serious injury or death. These vehicles had their passenger frontal air bag inflators previously replaced under a prior recall using inflators of the same design. The inflators may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to high absolute humidity, temperature and temperature cycling. Subaru will notify their owners. General Motors will notify Saab owners. Dealers will replace the passenger air bag inflators with alternate inflators, free of charge. The recall began January 7, 2020. Subaru Owners may contact Subaru customer service at 1-844-373-6614. Saab owners may contact the Saab Customer Assistance Center at 1-800-955-9007. Subaru’s number for this recall is TKA-20.

Subaru of America, Inc. (Subaru) is recalling certain 2009-2013 Forester, 2003-2006 Baja, 2004-2011 Impreza, 2004-2014 WRX (including STI), 2003-2014 Legacy and Outback, and 2006 Saab 9-2X vehicles originally sold, or ever registered, in the states of Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia or “Zone B.” An inflator explosion may result in sharp metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants resulting in serious injury or death. These vehicles had their passenger frontal air bag inflators previously replaced under a prior recall using inflators of the same design. The inflators may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to high absolute humidity, temperature and temperature cycling. Subaru will notify their owners. General Motors will notify Saab owners. Dealers will replace the passenger air bag inflators, free of charge. The recall began January 7, 2020. Subaru owners may contact Subaru customer service at 1-844-373-6614. Saab owners may contact the Saab Customer Assistance Center at 1-800-955-9007. Subaru’s number for this recall is TKB-20.

Subaru of America, Inc. (Subaru) is recalling certain 2009-2013 Forester, 2003-2006 Baja, 2004-2011 Impreza, 2004-2014 WRX (including STI), 2003-2014 Legacy and Outback, and 2005-2006 Saab 9-2X vehicles originally sold, or ever registered, in the states of Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming or “Zone C.” An inflator explosion may result in sharp metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants resulting in serious injury or death. These vehicles had their passenger frontal air bag inflators previously replaced under a prior recall using inflators of the same design. The inflators may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to high absolute humidity, temperature and temperature cycling. Subaru will notify their owners. General Motors will notify Saab owners. Dealers will replace the passenger air bag inflators, free of charge. The recall began January 7, 2020. Subaru owners may contact Subaru customer service at 1-844-373-6614. Saab owners may contact the Saab Customer Assistance Center at 1-800-955-9007. Subaru’s number for this recall is TKC-20.

Subaru of America, Inc. (Subaru) is recalling certain 2016-2017 Outback vehicles. A replacement air bag control module may have been installed that is not compatible with the passenger air bag module, possibly affecting air bag deployment. In the event of a crash necessitating passenger frontal air bag deployment, the air bag may not deploy properly, increasing the risk of injury. Subaru will notify owners, and dealers will replace the passenger air bag module, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 14, 2020. Owners may contact Subaru customer service at 1-844-373-6614. Subaru’s number for this recall is WUX-09.

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (Toyota) is recalling certain 2011-2019 Corolla, 2011-2013 Matrix, 2012-2018 Avalon, and 2013-2018 Avalon Hybrid vehicles. During certain crashes, the air bag electronic control unit (ECU) may malfunction, possibly disabling the deployment of the air bags and/or seat belt pretensioners. In the event of a crash, air bags and/or seat belt pretensioners that do not deploy as intended may increase the risk of injury. Toyota will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the ECU and install a noise filter between the air bag control module and its wire harness, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 17, 2020. Owners may contact Toyota customer service at 1-888-270-9371. Toyota’s numbers for this recall are 20TB03 and 20TA03.

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (Toyota) is recalling certain 2018-2019 4Runner, Highlander, Camry, Land Cruiser, Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma and Tundra, and Lexus RC 300, RC 350, GS 350, GX 460, IS 300, LC 500, LS 500, LX 570, RX 350, and 2019 Toyota Avalon and Corolla, and Lexus NX 300, ES 350, and GS 200T vehicles. The low-pressure fuel pump inside the fuel tank may fail. If the fuel pump fails, the engine can stall while driving, increasing the risk of a crash. The remedy for this recall is still under development. The recall is expected to begin March 13, 2020. Owners may contact Toyota customer service at 1-888-270-9371 or Lexus customer service at 1-800-255-3987. Toyota’s numbers for this recall are 20TB02 and 20TA02 for Toyota vehicles and 20LB01 and 20LA01 for Lexus vehicles.

CLUBS & USEFUL ORGANIZATIONS

OTHER EQUIPMENT AND TIRES

Aluminum Trailer Company (ATC) is recalling certain 2016-2019 Quest Stacker trailers. The guide block may fail causing the car lift to drop into the tilt position. While in tilt position, the lift may become unseated from the ladder causing front end of lift to fall, increasing the risk of injury. ATC will notify owners and dealers will replace the existing guide blocks with an improved guide block made from Nylatron, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 10, 2020. Owners may contact ATC customer service at 1-877-441-2440, extension 342.

Michelin North America, Inc. (Michelin) is recalling certain CrossClimate+ tires in size 225/60R16 103V XL tires with DOT date code 4618. The tires are not marked with the required UTQG treadwear, traction or temperature gradings. In addition, on the designated outboard sidewall and on the inboard sidewall, the “DOT” certification symbol, which precedes the TIN (Tire Identification Number) has not been molded into the sidewall. As such, these tires fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 139, “New Pneumatic Radial Tires for Light Vehicles.” Without the proper markings, the tires may not be used in the appropriate driving conditions, increasing the risk of a crash. Michelin will notify owners, and dealers will replace the tires, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin January 30, 2020. Owners may contact Michelin customer service at 1-866-324-2835.

Please note: This is only a list of recalls we feel may be of interest to the RVing community. There may be other recalls which may affect you — please make it a point to visit appropriate government sources for more information.

What is a recall?

When a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a car or item of motor vehicle equipment creates an unreasonable risk to safety or fails to meet minimum safety standards, the manufacturer is required to fix that car or equipment at no cost to the consumer. That can be done by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund (for equipment) or, in rare cases, repurchasing the car.

What should I do if my vehicle is included in this recall?

If your vehicle is included in this recall, it is very important that you get it fixed as soon as possible given the potential danger to you and your passengers if it is not addressed. You should receive a separate letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, notifying you of the recall and explaining when the remedy will be available, whom to contact to repair your vehicle or equipment, and to remind you that the repair will be done at no charge to you. If you believe your vehicle is included in the recall, but you do not receive a letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, please call NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236, or contact your vehicle manufacturer or dealership.

Thank you for your attention to this important safety matter and for your commitment to helping save lives on America’s roadways.

Here are some useful websites regarding recalls:

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is the agency which handles vehicle recalls.

• Here is a link to the main NHTSA website, which covers everything they do.

• Here’s a link to where you can enter your vehicle’s VIN to see if it has ever been involved in a recall.

• Here is the link if you ever want to file a vehicle safety complaint.

