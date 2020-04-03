FMCA cancels August rally

(April 3, 2020)— FMCA, the Family Motor Coach Association, has cancelled its next national gathering scheduled for August, 2020 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in a number of event cancellations for the club including its recent 101st International Convention and RV Expo just two weeks before it was set to begin in late March in Tucson, Arizona on March 26.

“With so much uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, we decided that moving forward with plans for the August event in Nebraska could place FMCA in another situation where we’d be forced to cancel an event late in the game,” FMCA national president Jon Walker said.

“Registration for the Lincoln convention had been open only about a month when we met to discuss, but people weren’t signing up at the usual pace. So, all things considered, the board reluctantly voted to cancel the event.”

Before these two cancellations, FMCA had never canceled a convention after registration started in its 57-year history.

FMCA has 10 regions that each host an area rally nearly every year, and several of those have already been canceled. Numerous FMCA chapters (subgroups within each region) have canceled rallies also as RVers across North America cope with the spread of the virus and the “stay at home/shelter in place” orders.

The club’s next international convention is set to take place March 10 through 13, 2021 in Perry, Georgia.