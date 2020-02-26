FMCA rally set for March 26-29 in Tucson

FMCA, an international organization for RV owners, will hold its 101st International Convention and RV Expo at the Pima County Fairgrounds in Tucson March 26 through 29. The event has been dubbed “Sunsets + Saguaros” in honor of the surrounding area.

FMCA, officially known as the Family Motorcoach Association, invites all RV owners to participate, even prospective owners who can get a taste of the lifestyle by meeting and talking with current RVers. They can also learn about RVing by picking and choosing from the approximately 100 seminars to be held throughout the event. Topics range from RV driving/towing and RV maintenance to microwave-convection cooking and technology for travelers.

Major RV manufacturers and dealers will show off the latest model motorhomes and towables. RV-related accessories, components, services, and other products of interest to travelers will also be on display.

RV Expo hours will be Thursday, March 26, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday through Sunday, March 27 through 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A variety of daytime and evening entertainment will be offered as well as activities ranging from morning coffee hour and an ice cream social to afternoon happy hours in the RV parking areas plus impromptu gatherings by attendees.

Multiple options are available for attending FMCA conventions. RV owners are invited to stay in their vehicles to enjoy all of the activities. Those without an RV are welcome to visit for the day and explore the RV Expo, or purchase a “passport” that allows them to take part in all activities (with no RV parking).

Registrations can be made until March 18 at FMCA.com or by telephone at (513) 474-3622 or (800) 543-3622. After that, RV owners can register upon arrival at the Pima County Fairgrounds. Day passes, which provide admittance to the RV Expo only, will be available on-site. The day pass for Thursday, March 26, also will be honored Friday, March 27.

For new RVers or those considering the RV lifestyle, a special RV Basics course is at the Pima County Fairgrounds prior to the convention. Led by RV experts, the two and a half-day course (March 23-25) covers topics such as RV maintenance, RV weights, tire safety, and fire and life safety. Advance registration is required. For more information, visit https://www.fmca.com/rv-education-101.

A two-day RV driving and one-day backing courses will be offered in partnership with the RV Driving School in advance of the FMCA convention in Tucson. Classes take place during the March 19 through 24 timeframe, and students use their own RV. Advance registration is required; for information, visit https://www.fmca.com/rv-driving-school.