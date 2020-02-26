RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1284

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop on Amazon, please visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). Thank you!

Today’s thought

“Nature has been for me, as long as I remember, a source of solace, inspiration, adventure, and delight; a home, a teacher, a companion.” —Lorraine Anderson



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Pistachio Day!

Tip of the Day

Taking care of batteries high-tech style

By Greg Illes

Sometimes batteries seem ridiculously simple – we tend to see them as either working or dead. But there is way more than meets the eye in this 2,000-year-old technology. RV batteries are made with lead plates interleaved with lead-dioxide plates. The plates are immersed in sulfuric acid, and the electrochemical reaction creates the battery effect. The whole bundle is wrapped up in a big plastic box with the electrical terminals on top. Read about battery sulfation and desulfators here.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Backroad RVing: Don’t get ‘er stuck!

One of the great joys of RVing is to get closer to nature and farther away from the noise and problems of “civilization.” Of course, getting away from civilization can also mean getting away from paved roads – and at times that can put you in the way of getting your rig stuck. Russ and Tiña De Maris can vouch for the truth of this maxim: The best way to get your RV unstuck is to not get stuck in the first place. Read this to help avoid getting stuck, or what to do in case you do get stuck.

Yesterday’s featured article: RV Mods: An access door for your cat or dog

Reader poll

Readers tell us

Is being an RVer more or less challenging than it was 10 years ago? Read what you think here, including your thoughts on both sides.

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Last Saturday, we were reminded of this hilarious video we posted about a woman who insists deer can read deer-crossing signs. If you missed it, watch it here and get ready for a laugh.

Quick Tip

It wasn’t me; I have proof!

When coming into a new RV park, you should consider taking a cell phone photo of your site before you pull in. Take another cell phone photo when you leave the site! This will prevent unscrupulous RV park owners and managers from trying to say you damaged something on the site and they want you to pay for it! Believe me, they are out there! —Thanks for the tip, Jeffrey Torsrud!

Random RV Thought

On cold winter nights, it’s nice to climb into a warm bed, not a cold one. An easy way to warm a bed before climbing in is with an electric warming blanket. They’re smaller than full-sized blankets but when placed on the bed will make it cozy warm. They also make good lap blankets while lounging on the couch.

Microwave cover collapses for easy storage

When heating your food you don’t want to spend 10 minutes later cleaning the splatters inside the microwave. Here’s the solution — and perfect for RVers: It pops down flat for easy storage. Lid perforations allow steam to escape to keep food moist. Doubles as a strainer, too! Learn more or order here.

Website of the day

The best supermarkets in the U.S.

You either hate to grocery shop or you love it. If you love it, this is for you. Food and Wine has put together a list of the best supermarkets in the U.S., and some of them truly sound amazing.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• Analyzing guns, anger and authors.

• A very different all-electric refrigerator.

• How to keep rodents out of your RV.

#893-1

Huge selection of RV tires at terrific prices. Click.

Get rid of your RV’s P-trap. Look here.

Trailer hitches galore. Click here.

Trivia

Where is the middle of America? You’ll find a historic plaque down a dirt road next to a picnic table and a chapel (with a guest book) two miles northwest of Lebanon, Kansas. To visit the actual middle of America, though, you’ll need permission. The direct center of the country is on a privately-owned pig farm.

Sea Cucumbers may have the craziest defense against predators out of any animal. Know what it is? We told you in yesterday’s issue of this newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

Joe and Jenny drove for miles in silence in their new motorhome after a terrible argument in which neither would budge. After many miles had passed, a frustrated Joe pointed to a mule in a nearby pasture. “A relative of yours?” he asked Jenny. “Yes,” she replied. “By marriage.”

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY!



Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • RVillage

Our Facebook and RVillage Groups: RV Horror Stories • RV Advice • RV Electricity • RV Parks with Storm Shelters • RV Buying Advice • Northwest RV Camping • Southwest RV Camping • Free Campgrounds • NEW Budget RV Travel • NEWER RV Videos plus Texas RV Camping and Florida RV camping. And please join our group on RVillage (like Facebook except just for RVers).

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Advertising director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com