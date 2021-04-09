Four smartphone tech seminars for you from the FMCA Rally

By Chris Guld, GeeksOnTour.com

The FMCA RV Club recently held its first rally since the pandemic started. It was held at the Georgia State Fairgrounds in Perry, GA. The rally was well attended, socially distanced, and masked. It felt like old home week for us. When we get to Perry we went straight to our spot. Most people attending a large RV rally like this are a little lost, but we’ve presented Geeks on Tour tech seminars at this rally, in this location, at least 4 times in the past.

What is an RV rally?

In case you’ve never been to an RV rally, let me explain. It’s like any industry convention, but there’s no need for hotel rooms – everyone brings their own! Hundreds, or even thousands of RVs find parking places at a state fairgrounds or similar venue. There are social events, food, entertainment, and seminars. We’re there to present seminars.

What you get at our tech seminars

At this rally we presented 4 seminars, live and face-to-face! In the past, we’ve always had a printed handout for seminar attendees. This year we decided to make the handout available on a web page instead. And, because we can, we include the slides and the videos on that same web page.

Just click the link above for the seminar you want to review. You can download the handout in .pdf format. You can flip through the slides of the presentation and whenever you see a link for a video, it clicks thru to YouTube. The last section is a YouTube playlist of all relevant videos for the given topic.

Just because you weren’t there doesn’t mean you can’t take the tech seminar!

Chris Guld is President and Teacher-in-Chief at GeeksOnTour.com. She and her husband, Jim, produce a free weekly YouTube show called What Does This Button Do? They have been Fulltime RVers, popular seminar presenters at RV Rallies, and regular contributors to RVTravel.com, for many years.

