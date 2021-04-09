RV Daily Tips. Friday, April 9, 2021

Issue 1575

Today’s thought

“We work so hard to get somewhere, to realize a dream, to arrive at some destination, that we often forget that though some satisfaction may be waiting at the end of our endurance and effort, there is great and irreplaceable aliveness in the steps along the way.” —Mark Nepo

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is Former POW Recognition Day. (Thank you, Veterans, for your service.) It’s also National Cherish an Antique Day!

On this day in history: 1860 – On his phonautograph machine, Édouard-Léon Scott de Martinville makes the oldest known recording of an audible human voice.

Tip of the Day

Fungal jungle in your dishwasher? Sanitize it in 5 easy steps

By Kate Doherty

You’re thinking why clean the dishwasher – it cleans itself, right? Not so. Each time you add dishes that contain minute food particles in a moist, hot environment, you have the perfect breeding ground for fungi, bacteria, and microorganisms. According to a January 2018 microorganism study in the Journal of Applied and Environmental Microbiology, the culprits that promote mold, viruses, and infections may be living in your dishwasher. Continue reading for 5 easy steps to keep your dishwasher clean and sanitized.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Arctic Fox Camper 1150. As he reports, “Like their other models, the Arctic Fox Camper is a very well-insulated, four-season camper that is built a little heavier but a little more solidly. You generally don’t buy an Arctic Fox product if you’re looking for the lightest RV in any category, but you do look at this brand if you’re thinking of camping at times when the temps are more extreme.” Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the 2021 Rockwood Signature 8263MBR Travel Trailer? If you missed it, you can read it here.

Is this your RV?

Runaway trucks get new option – Catch ’em in nets

A set of freakish coincidences have sped up the thinking of Utah’s Department of Transportation regarding runaway truck ramps. In less than a year, three commercial trucks have come to grief after having blasted down U.S. Highway 89 in Garden City, Utah, and across a T-intersection. … What’s to be done when you don’t have sufficient “real estate” to put in a runaway truck ramp, loaded with sand and gravel to provide an “out” for a runaway? Utah engineers have come up with a solution. Learn more.

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Reader poll

What type of oven do you have in your RV’s (indoor) kitchen?

Quick Tip

Some important RV tire do’s and don’ts

Courtesy Dicor Corporation

In our previous tire reports, we discussed some of the key things to look for when taking your RV out of storage. Here are some do’s and don’ts related to your tires. Continue reading. (Sorry, this really isn’t a “quick tip.” But we wanted to finish up the 3-part series this week so had to squeeze it in here.)

Website of the day

8 Waterfalls in the U.S. worth traveling for

If our eyeballs could drool, they’d be drooling over these beautiful photos! Wow, we want to visit all these waterfalls! Have you been to any of them?

Clubs and useful organizations

Recipe of the Day

Zucchini and Basil Pesto

by Antonette Ricotta Pizzolla from Flushing, NY

This colorful dish is an unusual and delicious pasta salad. A zucchini pesto basil is tossed with pasta and Parmesan cheese. We opted to use rotini pasta but any boxed pasta will work. The basil adds a nice pop of flavor to the non-traditional pesto. You could use the pesto alone over fish or as a dip for crackers. Serve this as a side dish for a cookout. Or, toss in some grilled chicken for a meal.

Get this yummy recipe here.

Trivia

On April 1, 1974, residents of Sitka, Alaska, woke to see thick black smoke rising from Mount Edgecumbe, a volcano that had been dormant for 400 years. The Coast Guard received so many calls that they sent a pilot over the mountain to investigate. As the pilot peered down into the crater, he saw a huge pile of burning tires and 50-foot high black letters that read, “APRIL FOOLS!” Now THAT’S a good (though terrifying…) prank! You can read the full story here.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Although Basset Hounds are a bit sedentary, Louie Otis Wolf (LOW … get it?) is always ready to travel. He “talks” to us the moment he thinks we’re starting to load the trailer. He loves the journey!” —Donena & Robert Wolf

This lint-roller works like a vacuum

We can’t recommend this lint-roller enough. This eco-friendly, reusable (no wasteful sticky tape!) lint-roller sucks up lint and pet hair like a vacuum. Simply roll back and forth over your clothing, on your furniture, or even on carpets or rugs. The lint and pet hair collects inside a small compartment that you empty once full. It works like a charm and it will save you money in the long run! Learn more or order here.

Leave here with a laugh

Last week I tripped over my bike and really hurt myself. So I moved it into another room. But the next day, forgetting I moved it, I tripped again. So I moved it into another room. The next day, again I forgot, and I tripped again and got hurt. So I moved it. The next day…well, gosh, it’s a vicious cycle!!

