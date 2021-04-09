RV Tire Safety: What’s the “best” TPMS? What are important features?

By Roger Marble

No, I don’t want to start a fight. Probably everyone that already has a TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitoring System) will say that what they have is the best.

I would prefer to identify the features that I think are important and then let the customer do the shopping because there is no way to predict what the sale price will be next week or what new brand or model TPMS will hit the market next month.

Here is my list of important features for a TPMS

Key features for me would be the following. These are sort of in order. But, as they say, your mileage may vary:

1. Ability to set the low pressure alarm level and not have to change other pressure levels.

2. Lifetime warranty of the TPMS.

3. Ability to set the high pressure level and not have to change other pressure levels.

4. Ability to set the high temperature level to 158F (70C), if it is not already set to that level.

5. Include a signal “repeater” or booster.

6. Ability to add 1 to 9 more sensors to the TPMS in the future, if needed (+1 more for a spare, +2 or 4 more if you move the system to one with more tires, +4 if you want to monitor your toad). This avoids the need to buy a new system in the future when you only need additional sensors.

