Follow these tips from a veteran RVer

Here are some insider tips from RVtravel.com founder and publisher Chuck Woodbury, based on a few decades of RVing:

• Avoid camping on an outside corner of a campground’s loop road. At night, the lights of other campers coming and going will shine onto your RV. Choose, instead, the inside campsite where headlights of passing vehicles will shine away from you, not at you.

• Always inquire when checking into a campground about discounts for various organizations you might belong to — Good Sam, AARP, FMCA, Escapees or AAA. It can’t hurt to ask if there’s a military discount. Heck, maybe they’ll honor your Safeway card (you never know unless you ask).

• Before reserving a campsite that you have not seen in person, check that the site does not back up to railroad tracks or a busy highway. And be sure final approach at the local airport does not pss low, directly above you (however, if you’re an aviation buff, maybe you’ll like that).

• Be sure you know the exact address of where you are staying especially in public campgrounds. In an emergency, when calling 911, you don’t want to summon help to “a campground in the National Forest near Denver.” A specific address will bring help much faster.

• Don’t assume when you buy an RV from a dealer who sells a particular brand of RV that you are entitled to obtaining service at a dealer elsewhere that sells the same brand. RVs are not like cars, where any Ford dealer, for example, is required to take you in for repairs even if you bought your vehicle from a Ford dealer elsewhere. RV dealers play by different rules.