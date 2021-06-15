Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Search...
HomeTravel
Travel

Do you buy souvenir magnets for your refrigerator on your trips?

By RV Travel
0
Photo Credit: 3dpete, Flickr

When you go into a tourist gift shop what’s the first thing you see? OK, maybe it’s postcards or keychains, but within one glance around you surely see a display of magnets.

It’s fun to collect magnets from around the country or world. Each one tells a story of the place you’ve visited – perhaps they’re made from a certain material the area is known for (a carved wood magnet, a geode, etc.). Or perhaps they’re little bottles filled with sand from your trip down to the Florida Keys.

When you travel, do you buy souvenir magnets for your fridge? After you vote in the poll, please leave us a comment and tell us about your collection, or your favorite magnet. Thanks!

Previous articleAn interesting way to find boondocking spots in the Southwest
Next articleFollow these tips from a veteran RVer

Related Articles

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Follow us!

31,714FansLike
26,100FollowersFollow
66,000SubscribersSubscribe

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.