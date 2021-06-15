Do you buy souvenir magnets for your refrigerator on your trips?

When you go into a tourist gift shop what’s the first thing you see? OK, maybe it’s postcards or keychains, but within one glance around you surely see a display of magnets.

It’s fun to collect magnets from around the country or world. Each one tells a story of the place you’ve visited – perhaps they’re made from a certain material the area is known for (a carved wood magnet, a geode, etc.). Or perhaps they’re little bottles filled with sand from your trip down to the Florida Keys.

When you travel, do you buy souvenir magnets for your fridge? After you vote in the poll, please leave us a comment and tell us about your collection, or your favorite magnet. Thanks!