40% of readers married their high school sweetheart. Does RVing keep couples together?

Love is in the air. At least that’s how I felt after reading the results of a recent RVtravel.com poll along with the wonderful comments. Ah, the joy of love! Our poll asked, “Did you marry your high school sweetheart?” The results were both surprising and heartwarming.

More than 2,000 RVers participated in the poll, and 61% of responders said they did not marry their high school sweetheart. However (here’s the interesting part), nearly a third of those polled answered, “Yes, and we are still together.” Wow! You must read the heartwarming comments for yourself.

The poll prompted a question: Can RVing help keep couples together? As you might imagine, there is no scientific research exclusively devoted to RVers and a marriage’s longevity. So, I’ll just put some of my thoughts out there in defense of the idea. Here are my reasons why I believe that RVing just might help folks stay together.

Shared goals

When you RV with your spouse (or perhaps your high school sweetheart spouse!), you work together toward shared goals. These shared goals can help you feel more connected to each other and more fulfilled in your relationship.

Common experiences

RVing is a unique and exciting experience. We explore new places, try new things, and create lasting memories together. The RV experience helps strengthen the bond between us. Even negative circumstances can provide memories that draw us closer as a couple. My husband and I look back and can laugh about most of our past RVing mishaps—because we endured them together!

Communication

RVing requires communication and cooperation. Together we navigate unfamiliar roads, set up and take down countless RV campsites, and make decisions about where to go and what to do. RVing has strengthened the communication between us. RVing helps us work together as a team.

Simple life

Living in an RV (even occasionally) means simplifying our life together. Camping helps us focus on what’s really important in life—our relationship with one another. When we RV, we seem to have more time and energy to devote to our relationship and that helps our marriage thrive.

Disclaimer

Of course, every couple is different. There is no iron-clad guarantee that RVing will ensure a long and happy marriage. However, I believe that the RVing experience does offer opportunities that can strengthen your relationship with your spouse, whether you married as high school sweethearts or not!

Do you think RVing can help keep couples together? Tell us why in the comments below.

