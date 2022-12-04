Ford F-150 Lightning is best selling e-truck for November

0 ( 0 )

Ford’s sales of electric vehicles expanded at approximately twice the rate of the overall electric vehicle segment in November, as Ford prepares to increase production next year to meet U.S. demand. Ford electric vehicle sales were up 103 percent for the month compared to a year ago, making Ford America’s second best-selling brand and manufacturer of electric vehicles behind Tesla.

F-150 Lightning sales totaled 2,062, making it America’s best-selling electric truck in November. Since its first sale at the end of May, 13,258 F-150 Lightning trucks have been sold.

Meanwhile, sales of America’s top-selling electric commercial van, the E-Transit, totaled 654 for the month and 5,811 for the year, representing 80 percent of the electric van segment.

Ford’s share of the electric vehicle segment expanded about 2 percentage points over a year ago – standing at 8.6 percent share for the month of November.

With just one month left in the year, Ford F-Series is on track to take the overall truck crown again in 2022. F-Series expanded its lead as America’s best-selling truck over its second-place competitor to 117,415 trucks through November.

