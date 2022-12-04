“Christmas in Coloma” celebration returns to gold discovery site

5 ( 1 )

California State Parks will hold its annual “Christmas in Coloma” holiday celebration at Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park (SHP) on Saturday and Sunday, December 10 and 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Community members, families and out-of-town guests are invited to enjoy traditional family-oriented holiday activities and explore historic buildings at the park.

The state park is located at the site where the 1849 California Gold Rush began, when James Marshall discovered gold on the shore of the American River.

Christmas celebration activities will include:

Carriage rides, warming fires and holiday music set the mood for holiday shopping with local vendors.

Victorian-era games and holiday crafts to entertain the young and old.

Fresh greens, ribbons and bows available for wreath-making activities.

A visit with Santa from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. each day.

Thirteen historic buildings will be decorated and open for visitors.

Hot food and drinks will be available for purchase.

“Christmas in Coloma” is made possible thanks to a partnership with the Gold Discovery Park Association. Admission to the event is $10 per vehicle, $5 per person for the house tour. For more information, call (530) 622-3740 or visit parks.ca.gov/MarshallGold. This is a dog-free event except for service dogs.

Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park is located in Coloma, California, on state highway 49, eight miles north of Placerville and 18 miles south of Auburn, one hour from Sacramento.

