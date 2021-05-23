Video: Ford’s new electric pickup rockets from zero to 60 in 4+ seconds

It’s difficult to not be impressed with the new Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck. And talk about pep! The innovative new vehicle is targeted to go from zero to 60 mph in the mid 4-second range.

With its dual electric motors expected to produce 563 horsepower and 775 pound-feet of torque, the Ford F-150 Lightning will be the company’s most powerful F-150

Wolfe Research analyst Rod Lache, in an investor note Thursday, estimated Lightning production would be limited to 80,000 pickups per year, based on capacity data from parts plants that supply the truck.

Ford is hoping that a bold starting price of $39,974 before shipping — about $10,000 less than what the average shopper pays for a gasoline F-150 truck these days ($50,600 in April) — coupled with new features not possible on the current model will help win over electric vehicle (EV) skeptics and expand the pool of buyers who have made the F-150 the nation’s bestselling vehicle.

“This is America’s bestselling vehicle, so if there’s one vehicle that’s going to give us an indication of whether these EVs are going to take off, it will be this Lightning,” Ford CEO Jim Farley said on CNBC.