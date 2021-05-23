Video: Ford’s new electric pickup rockets from zero to 60 in 4+ seconds

It’s difficult to not be impressed with the new Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck. And talk about pep! The innovative new vehicle is targeted to go from zero to 60 mph in the mid 4-second range.
With its dual electric motors expected to produce 563 horsepower and 775 pound-feet of torque, the Ford F-150 Lightning will be the company’s most powerful F-150
Ford is hoping that a bold starting price of $39,974 before shipping — about $10,000 less than what the average shopper pays for a gasoline F-150 truck these days ($50,600 in April) — coupled with new features not possible on the current model will help win over electric vehicle (EV) skeptics and expand the pool of buyers who have made the F-150 the nation’s bestselling vehicle.