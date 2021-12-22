Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Ford F-150 trucks recalled for possible driveshaft fracture

By Chuck Woodbury
Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2021-2022 F-150 pickup trucks. Underbody heat and noise insulators may loosen and contact the aluminum driveshaft, which could damage the driveshaft and cause it to fracture.

A fractured driveshaft can cause a loss of drive power, or a loss of vehicle control if the driveshaft contacts the ground. Additionally, unintended movement could occur while parked if the parking brake is not engaged. Any of these scenarios can increase the risk of a crash. The potential number of trucks affected is 184,698.

Remedy
Dealers will inspect and repair the driveshaft as necessary, and properly attach the underbody insulators, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 31, 2022. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 21S56.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

