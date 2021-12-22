Full-Time RVer Newsletter #19, December 22, 2021

Volume 2. Issue 19

Quote of the day

“Blessed is the season which engages the whole world in a conspiracy of love.” —Hamilton Wright Mabie

ABCs of Full-Time RV Living

In this incredibly in-depth look at full-time RV living, writer Nanci Dixon answers questions such as:

What is full-time RV living?

Should I become a full-timer?

What are the costs and expenses of becoming a full-time RVer?

What about maintenance and repairs?

What equipment do I need?

Can I bring my pets?

How can I get my mail?

What about RV, car and health insurance?

How do I set up a full-time budget?

If you have any questions about the full-time RVing lifestyle, they’ll be answered in this article.

Do you have one or any of the seven best personality traits for full-time RVing?

Take our quiz and find out!

If you missed last weekend’s Saturday newsletter, you’re going to want to read it.

We listed our top 10 most popular articles of 2021 – there are some good ones! Read it (and them) here.

Features

Some of these articles are from past issues of RVtravel.com and have been updated for this newsletter.

How far can you drive with the low fuel light on? Find out.

When was the last time that dreaded low fuel light came on in your car? Uh-oh. Nobody likes seeing that orange glow, especially if you’re out in the middle of the boonies – no gas station in sight. It can be pretty scary. And if you’ve run out of gas before and been stranded, we imagine seeing it again might be even scarier for you. (Although, we hope you learned your lesson the first time.) Read more.

Full-timer pleads, “PLEASE don’t buy me anything!”

By Nanci Dixon

I know you love me but PLEASE don’t buy me anything. We are full-time RVers and are packing up the motorhome after five months at the same site. It is amazing how much stuff we have out and how much we have accumulated in a short amount of time. It is also quite dismaying to find my “spots” for everything overflowing with over-abundant Amazon purchases and the wonderful presents that have been graciously gifted to me. Continue reading.

New (or any) RVers – There is hope! You CAN find campsites!

Are you one of the thousands of new RVers or looking to become one? Are you discouraged by the headlines and statements you read in this newsletter and elsewhere, such as: The need to make reservations a year in advance; “Not in my backyard” objections to proposed RV parks; RV ownership at an all-time high and millions more planning to buy; The ability to go where you want, when you want is a thing of the past. Dave Helgeson offers words of encouragement to both new RVers and longtime RVers, along with many suggestions of finding campsites outside of traditional campgrounds, here.

Sta-Bil Rust Stopper stops rust and corrosion

Of the many gremlins that attack your RV, like mold, mildew, leaks and black streaks, rust is the gremlin that will attack your hand tools, spare parts, door hinges and other vulnerable metal surfaces and moving parts over time. STA-BIL® Rust Stopper prevents rust and corrosion by protecting metal surfaces with a long-lasting barrier while lubricating parts and tools to stop squeaks and sticking. Learn more in this article.

Quick tip

Concrete pads at campsites

George Bliss sent us this tip: When you pull into an RV site, you may find there’s a concrete pad. In older RV parks this was a place to put your lawn chairs so you weren’t on the grass or on the dirt. These RV parks were built before the RV slide was invented and the idea was to park your RV off to the side of the concrete pad. Now, with slide-outs, you need to center your RV on the site to have room to open the slides. This might necessitate driving onto the concrete pad, but be careful. The park will probably hold you responsible if you crack/break the pad. If you’re not sure if you can drive/park on the pad, be sure to ask. Thank you, George!

Casino Camping: 3 casino RV resorts where you’ll want to stay

Many RVtravel.com readers and Facebook friends had some great advice and also a few warnings about casino camping and gambling to pass along recently. Keep reading for an in-depth look at three reader favorites.

Trailer “tail-wagging” – Prevent this dangerous sway from happening to you

By Gail Marsh

What does a dog’s tail have to do with towing an RV? Turns out, a lot! Not knowing about the “wagging dog’s tail” can mean disaster. In fact, “the tail wagging the dog” syndrome is a main cause of trailer accidents today. It’s one of the reasons why many would-be RVers quit RVing after just one season. Continue reading.

Your assignment

What advice would give an aspiring full-time RVer?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Be prepared for boondocking at Walmart, truck stops, or Cracker Barrels if you plan to move around the country without reservations in advance.” —Richard Hulkenberg

Featured recipe

Club BLT Dip Brandy’s Way

by Brandy Male from Mustang, OK

Everyone is a winner when you serve this amazing layered dip at your next party. Adding smoked turkey to mock the flavors of a club sandwich is genius. If you love a club sandwich, you’ll love this easy recipe. Let’s be honest… sprinkling cheese and bacon on top of a dip is never a bad thing.

No, it is NEVER a bad thing. Get the recipe.

