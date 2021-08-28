Ford hits brakes, cancels plans for Bronco pickup truck

Ford’s plans to further expand the Bronco name have hit a roadblock. The Ford Bronco pickup truck set for 2024 delivery is no more.

The manufacturer had planned to expand the increasingly popular Bronco name. Besides the 2021 Ford Bronco SUV, Ford was using the signature moniker on the Bronco Sport crossover. Standalone Bronco showrooms were also part of about 100 Ford dealerships.

Bronco pickup truck no more

As one automotive publication detailed, “The Bronco with a bed has been canceled.”

Ford had been quiet about its Bronco pickup truck plans and had not promoted the once-pending truck. But the manufacturer, whose current pickup trucks have dominated national sales for decades, recently detailed to suppliers that the Bronco plans have been dropped.

In addition to its F-Series, Ford also manufactures the Ford Ranger and pending Ford Maverick.

Ford previously viewed the Bronco pickup truck as a competitor with the Jeep Gladiator.

While the Bronco pickup has been ditched, Ford still has other plans for the Bronco lineup. A hybrid and the performance-oriented Raptor are still scheduled for arrival within the next two years.

Ford recently announced it has more than 100,000 reservations for its new compact pickup truck, the Maverick. With three trims planned, the Maverick’s base model has a starting price of less than $20,000.

