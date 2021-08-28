RV Travel Newsletter Issue 1015

Welcome to RVtravel.com, an RV-themed newsletter from the most-read consumer website about RVing in North America. At RVtravel.com, you will learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. Be sure to check out all of our other RV-related newsletters.

August 28, 2021

Non-Members (advertising-supported) edition

Cover story

With Publisher Chuck Woodbury

RV awnings are reminiscent of a simpler time in America

When RVers think of awnings, most think of a sheltered area outside their RV’s front door. It’s a place to enjoy fresh air without getting soaked from the rain or burned by the sun. For many RVers, it’s also an extra room in an otherwise small living space. Some RVers go to great lengths to furnish their “awning room” with chairs, tables, a rug — all to make the space more inviting.

What this area is — if you boil it down — is the equivalent of the old front porch.

Before home air conditioning, Americans spent summer afternoons and evenings on their front porches watching the world pass by. Sitting in comfy chairs, sometimes rocking chairs, they idled away the time, waiting for their homes to cool. Neighbors, even strangers, would pass by. Some became friends. “Join us for iced tea,” the homeowners might say. They would share stories about their families and neighbors. For better or (occasionally) worse, everybody knew everyone else’s business.

Parents watched neighbors’ children grow, and the kids came to know and respect their elders. It made for a strong sense of community, where people not only knew their neighbors but watched out for them.

I remember visiting with a friend’s grandmother in her home in a tiny town in Missouri, where every house had a front porch and everyone knew everyone else. “We never lock our doors,” the woman told me. “When I go away, I come home with pie in the refrigerator that wasn’t there when I left.”

Alas, front porches began to disappear when home air conditioning came along, and the pace quickened with television and other comforts to keep people inside. Suburbs with their fenced back yards provided the final blow. It became easy, as it is today, to live for years without ever knowing one’s neighbors, much less caring about them.

AND THIS IS WHY I SAY America needs more awnings. I’m referring to RV awnings, of course. Anyone who has taken an evening walk through a campground or RV park has noticed their neighbors relaxing beneath their awnings, inviting conversation, much as people did in the old days on their front porches. “Nice RV you have there,” one might say to another. “What kind of dog is that?” another might ask. “Oh, I see you’re from Ohio. We are, too!” Etc.

And so, just as it is with the old front porch, friendships begin. Most don’t amount to anything, but occasionally a bond is made, and a friendship may last for years — all because of an awning, some idle time, and a desire to be sociable.

If you have made friends with RVers you met beneath their awning or your own, please leave a comment and tell us about it.

Today, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the 2021 KZ RV Durango Gold 391RKQ Fifth Wheel. This is a floor plan Tony has looked at before, but a few things really make this rig stand out compared to similar options.

• The Boulder™ from Colorado Teardrop Campers

• 2022 Cherokee 274BRB Bunkhouse Travel Trailer

• 2022 Jayco Eagle 321RSTS

• Grand Design Imagine XLS 22MLE (plus, read how Tony evaluates RVs he reviews, part 1)

• 2022 Flagstaff Micro Lite 25FBS Travel Trailer (and part 2 of Tony’s evaluation process)

“Phantom” Reservations II: Are extended booking windows making it worse?

Two weeks ago, we looked at a phenomenon called “phantom” reservations. It’s the practice by some unethical campers of making multiple reservations for the same dates at multiple campgrounds. These campers select one reservation at the last minute, and let the rest go unused. Judging from the comments on that article, unused campsites are something a lot of campers are encountering this summer. Let’s look at another possible – and less scurrilous – reason for phantom reservations … the extension of campground reservation booking windows. Continue reading. What are your thoughts on this?

Frustrating shortages continue: Broken A/C, no new units to buy and no parts for fixing

By Nanci Dixon

Our air conditioner had been working on and off for a few months. Well, actually, it hasn’t been working well since it was brand-new three years ago. But, just like taking a car to get serviced, the on/off problem stopped as soon as it was at the RV service department. I think they stared it into submission. Finally, it started making a huge clunking, grinding noise as soon as the fan was turned on. Find out what it was and what’s up with the ongoing shortages here. Feel free to chime in if you need to vent about this topic.

Working remotely from an RV: Opportunities expanding for millions

By Louis J. Finkle, Ph.D.

The number of people transitioning from home-base to a full-time RVing lifestyle is growing at a faster rate than we have seen since Hurricane Katrina left 100,000+ families in limbo. The evictions of nearly 3,000,000 American families from their rental units during 2021 will add to the COVID pandemic fallout, where thousands of citizens are surging from cities to country settings. … Read more about the rapidly expanding opportunities for working remotely here.

What’s ready to fall off your RV (literally fall off)?

By Dave Helgeson

What’s ready to fall off your RV? More specifically, what is ready to fall off from under your RV? The past two summers we have set out with our RVing friends for an extended RV trek. Both trips almost ended as soon as they started. … Find out why, and what you should check on your RV before leaving for a trip so it doesn’t happen to you, here.

Reader Poll

How old are you?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. CLICK HERE.

Spooktacular Halloween camping: BOOk your space before it’s gone!

By Nanci Dixon

Fall is coming with its crisp days, colorful leaves and relief from the sweltering summer heat. The changing of the season is celebrated across the country with fall festivals and Halloween events. … This year, despite the ongoing threat of COVID-19, there are many Halloween events planned across the country. Read about some of these spooktacular events here.

Wow! Corn mazes from the air! Amazing!

RVtravel.com publisher Chuck Woodbury lives near the edge of the Seattle metro area. A short ten-minute drive lands him square in farm country near the quaint little town of Snohomish. Check out these corn mazes in local fields as seen by satellite on Google Maps. You will be amazed. How do they do this? Find out and see pics.

RV sticker-mania gone wild (and win a prize)

Here’s a challenge. Find an RV with more stickers than the one posted here — or at least a LOT of stickers — take a photo and send it to us. We’ll send a $50 Amazon gift certificate to the person who submits the photo showing the most stickers! See the super-stickered RV and learn about the contest.

Camping is a “piece of cake” and you’ll “sleep like a log” when you’re not “roughing it”

By Gail Marsh

By Gail Marsh

Ladies: An easy, foolproof, affordable way to color your hair while RVing

By Kate Doherty

By Kate Doherty

Penetrating oil can save the day!

Idea: Listen to the RVtravel.com podcast while riding shotgun on a boring road!

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club. He is also the owner of Passport Media Creations.

All our lights keep going out, but our appliances work! What gives?

Dear Dave,

“Over a week ago all the interior lights including the porch light, exhaust light and exhaust fan went off. Just when my husband seems to have found the problem the fuse blows out again. All the electrical outlets work and so does bringing in the steps, microwave and refrigerator. What can be causing this? He has looked and done everything possible.” —Rosie

Read Dave’s reply.

Road Trips

This road-trip road should be number one on your bucket list

By Chris Epting

If there is a bucket list for roads, Highway 1 on the California coast must certainly place near the top of the list, if not at the number one slot. Sometimes, those of us living in California tend to take it for granted. After all, there are far more quick and efficient routes when traveling between Los Angeles and San Francisco. But there is not another one that even approaches its grandeur and jaw-dropping beauty. Continue reading.

RV Gadgets and Gizmos

Testing the GasStop gas safety device

By Tony Barthel

By Tony Barthel

I bought a GasStop at the FMCA Convention in Gillette, Wyoming. The GasStop is a simple device that you put in between your RV’s portable propane tank and the regulator. It’s an easy installation. Just unscrew the tank from the regulator, screw in the GasStop, screw the regulator’s hose on and you’re done, son. Continue reading why Tony thinks this should be standard equipment on all RVs here.

RVelectricity

VW ID.4 EV – First test drive with travel trailers

Dear Readers,

Welcome to the second part of my EV towing experiments. I’m covering much more in-depth on my GoGreenRV and RVelectricity Facebook groups, but here’s a quick review of what you can expect while using an Electric Vehicle to tow a small trailer. I’ll leave my practicality comments to the end, so please judge for yourself how well the EV and RV manufacturers are progressing with Electric Vehicles and RV trailers equipped for boondocking. Continue reading.

This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

“Stop dragging my chains around” – Protect 7-way plug and chains

Dear Mike,

What can I do to keep my 7-way trailer plug clean? Seems like there’s no good way to hang it that will keep the rain and dirt out of the contacts. I’ve been putting a plastic lunch bag over it with a rubber band, but that seems like a poor solution. You, of all people, must know of something better. —Belinda from Bugtussle, KY

Read Mike’s answer.

RV Tire Safety

My first-ever recommendation for a tire to buy

By Roger Marble

By Roger Marble

With Dr. Karel Carnohan

Introductions are in order, and please ask me your questions!

“Hello! My name is Dr. Karel Carnohan – please call me Dr. Karel! I am delighted to join the RVtravel.com team to share my thoughts and expertise about traveling with pets, general pet health and my experiences as a vet and avid RVer.”

Continue reading to meet Dr. Karel and to ask her a question about an issue your pet is currently experiencing or any general pet questions you may have.

The Digital RVer

This app lets you read historical markers without even stopping

By Chris Guld, GeeksOnTour.com

From the Oregon trail in Wyoming, to George Washington’s boyhood home in the Chesapeake, we’ve driven by a lot of historical markers in our motorhome this summer. I’m always curious when I see the sign, but rarely enough to pull over. So, I use the app called “Explore Here.”… I’ve been impressed with how complete it is. Read all about it here.

Recipe of the Day

Jalapeno Popper Burgers

by Nelda Carnley from Jack, AL

This burger is really good. The jalapenos really are robust and make this burger pop with flavor. Each bite has a bit of heat from the jalapenos. The ranch dressing and the cheese mixture cool things down. The bacon on top is the perfect touch. This truly is a jalapeno popper and a burger rolled into one!

Grill us up one of these, please! Get the recipe.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

"Buster, half Border Collie, half the-most-ball-and-human-obsessive-dog-breed-whatever-that-is, has played ball across the entire state of Washington and is now heading onto his next adventure via road trip to central Mexico. Now he'll just have to learn the word 'ball' in Spanish… " —Lisa & David

Vintage Postcard of the Week

Postcards owned by Colleen and Ed Weum, Pacific Northwest Postcard Club.

Brain Teaser

Imagine you are in a dark room. You’re scared and start to panic. You start to feel your way around the room but can’t distinguish any objects. How do you get out?

(Answer in tomorrow’s Sunday news newsletter. And please don’t spoil it for other readers by posting the answer in the comments.)

Do you have a brain teaser you think we should use? Send it to us here.

Trivia

Only 5 percent of people wash their hands long enough to kill germs. A study from Michigan State University secretly observed 3,749 people in public restrooms and found that nearly all of them, 95 percent, did not wash their hands for a long enough time to kill germs. In order to kill germs, you must wash your hands for a total of 20 seconds. This study showed the average time people washed their hands was for six seconds. Yuck!

Word and Phrase Origins

From the book, Word and Phrase Origins by Robert Hendrickson:

buttercup. Centuries ago English dairy farmers believed that if their cows ate the little yellow flowers that commonly grew in the meadows the butter they yielded would be colored the same rich yellow. Experience seemed to prove that this was true and so the flowers were named buttercups. Actually, the field buttercup (Ranunculus acris) did improve the quality of Bossy’s output because the flower grows only on good pasture and thus provides good feed.

(If you like this section, don’t miss Gail’s above article on camping idioms!)

Laugh of the Week

Leave with a song from the past

Rest In Peace, Charlie

Rolling Stone’s drummer Charlie Watts died last Tuesday at age 80. Here’s a little something to remember him by, one of the Stone’s most popular songs (I Can’t Get No) “Satisfaction.”

