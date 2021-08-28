San Francisco Bay Area gets first new campground in 30 years at site of old rock quarry

The quarry that was used to produce the rock fill that built San Francisco and Oakland’s airports, freeways and bridges is now the location of the first new Bay Area campground to be built in three decades.

The Dumbarton Quarry Campground on the Bay opened to campers Friday along San Francisco Bay’s waterfront near Fremont, CA. The new park has 63 campsites, including 60 that have RV hookups. The park is on the north side of the Dumbarton Bridge in Alameda County.

Campground staff began taking reservations on Wednesday. The sites cost $45 for tents and $75 for RV sites. The sites can be booked by going to reserveamerica.com and entering “Dumbarton Quarry Campground.” You can also call 888-327-2757 to make your reservation by phone or email reservations@ebparks.org.

The quarry first opened in the 1950s as an industrial site. The quarry pit eventually grew to 320 feet deep and 1,400 feet across. The hard rock portion of the quarry was the size of four football fields. The quarry shut down in 2007 and, after a court fight, the quarry company, city and park district agreed on plans to build a campground at the site.

The pit itself was filled with 6 million cubic yards of dirt and rock (600,000 dump truck loads) over the next 12 years.

The campground includes a playground, picnic areas, trails, a 200-seat amphitheater, restrooms and showers. The campground store will open for business in about a month, with a laundry, firewood, and rentable camping gear. In the next decade, plans call for 19 more campsites, 28 new cabins and two large group camping areas.

