RV Daily Tips. Friday, January 21, 2022

Issue 1780

Today’s thought

“There are no happy endings.

Endings are the saddest part,

So just give me a happy middle

And a very happy start.” ―Shel Silverstein

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is Squirrel Appreciation Day!

On this day in history: 1789 – The first American novel, “The Power of Sympathy: or, The Triumph of Nature. Founded in Truth,” by William Hill Brown, is printed in Boston.

Tip of the Day

RVer attractions: Low advertising budget equals low cost to visit

By Bob Difley

Many RVers focus on the destination and forget the trip. Think of all the great attractions you pass when you have the blinders on barreling down the interstate.

Many of these attractions, whether scenic, historic, or of unique interest, are free, and since they would therefore not have big advertising budgets, like large commercial attractions, you can easily miss them. Continue reading.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the newly announced 2022 Fleetwood Bounder 35GL. Tony writes, “For those looking for a gas-powered motorhome, Fleetwood introduced a new 2022 Bounder 35GL at the Florida RV SuperShow. The Bounder 35GL is built on the Ford Power Platform, which means motivation comes from the Ford ‘Godzilla’ 7.3L gasoline V8.” Continue reading and take a look around.

Tony would love to read your comments, questions, and suggestions over on our new forums, where you can weigh in and start or join a discussion about all things RV. Here’s a link to his RV Reviews Forum.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Renovating 2006 Holiday Rambler—Does it need a moisture barrier?

Dear Dave,

I’m in the process of doing a complete makeover on a 2006 Holiday Rambler Admiral before hitting the road for an extended period. The interior walls and ceiling were a bit dated. While it is opened up, I plan on improving the insulation. The exterior is fiberglass end caps with aluminum walls and a fiberglass roof. The present insulation consists of fiberglass and styrofoam. Do I require a vapor barrier when reinsulating? I do not see one now unless that is the function of the styrofoam, as well as insulating. —Gary Vernon

P.S. I’m very disappointed in how difficult/impossible it is to get any information from manufacturers!

Read Dave’s response.

Would you eat roadkill?

In many states you can… Most counties in Washington state allow elk and deer that have been killed by motor vehicles to be salvaged and consumed. Many other states also allow this practice. Read more and then please participate in the included poll and let us know if you would eat roadkill.

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

• The winter of their discontent: Many proposed RV parks facing stiff public opposition

• Self-powered trailers speak to the future of EV towing

• Campground Crowding: “I resent snowbirds for taking over everything”

• Heading for Tampa or another winter RV show? Here are a few warnings to consider

Reader poll

Have you ever flown in a glider?

Fly on over here to tell us.

For Lovers Only…

Listen up, romantics. If you have a special someone you’d like to surprise with a secret message right here on this website (could be your wife, husband, partner, child, neighbor, friend, etc.) submit it to us here. Don’t use their real names, use a special name that only they’ll recognize. Oh, how fun it will be when they read it! You’ll make their day! We’ll feature these in our upcoming newsletters, so keep your eyes open.

Here are a couple of responses.

To: Jillybean

From: Kilted Ken

“Yesterday I loved you…but today I love you more. Tomorrow, I can’t wait to feel the heat.”

To: Tishthedish

From: Joetheman

“Love traveling with you and Moey in SKOWT. Have an amazing Valentine’s Day!”

Quick Tip

Water pump wacky?

If your water pump runs a few strokes and then stops, only to repeat the sequence a few minutes later, you probably have a dripping faucet or a leak. In addition to all faucets, check the pressure fitting for a drip and the water heater drain plug for leaks. If no leaks are found, you probably have a malfunctioning pump pressure cutoff switch.

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Bryan Barlow

2016 Host Mammoth truck camper

“Just look at it! It’s not one of those ‘cookie-cutter’ RVs. Three slides, four-season gem. It sits high on a RAM 5500 4X4 with 22.5-inch tires and a custom bed with tons of storage. There is a solar package that allows us to easily boondock. We constantly get people giving us an enthusiastic two thumbs up saying they have never seen such a great setup.”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

Website of the day

sommsation

This one is for the wine drinkers out there… This is so neat! Get your friends or family together, even if they’re scattered around the country or globe, and enjoy a sommelier-led wine tasting class (all virtual). We’ll join you—Cheers!

Recipe of the Day

Orzo and Spinach Salad

by Grace Pulley from Gillette, WY

The dressing is what makes this orzo salad recipe special. If you taste it on its own, it seems strong and tangy. But once it’s combined with the orzo and other ingredients, magic happens. From the spicy taste of cumin to the minty taste of thyme, you can taste each spice. This salad is cool and full of Mediterranean flavors. Feta cheese and roasted pine nuts are the perfect topping and add a wonderful nuttiness to the salad. This is a great salad to transport if you’re heading to a cookout. And, it tastes even better the next day.

We love orzo salads and this one sounds especially yummy! Get the recipe.

See yesterday’s recipe: Cindy’s Turkey Bacon Feta Wraps

Trivia

The deadliest natural disaster in U.S. history was a… forest fire? Volcanic eruption? Earthquake? Hurricane? If you guessed hurricane, you’re correct. Called the Great Galveston Hurricane, the category 4 storm ripped through Galveston, Texas in 1900. When it made landfall, it had a peak wind speed of 145 mph. The storm destroyed more than 3,600 homes and killed about 8,000 people. That makes it the deadliest natural disaster in U.S. history.

*What mammal has fingerprints almost identical to humans? You think you know, but you probably don’t! Yesterday’s trivia tells you.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Simtra is our white German Shepard rescue. She loves RVing with us and especially when it snows. We are so blessed to have her.” —Grace Chaney

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

Haha! Thanks for sending, Evan!

