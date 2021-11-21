Ford goes retro with zero-emissions F-100 pickup truck

What once was old is new is old again – the Ford F-100 Eluminator pickup truck.

The automotive industry best-selling truck manufacturer recently announced the concept – a zero-tailpipe-emissions demonstration truck. It’s powered by the new Ford Performance Parts Eluminator electric crate motor customers can now buy online.

Based on a heritage 1978 F-100 pickup, the F-100 Eluminator concept features all-wheel-drive via two electric motors shared with the 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition. Two electric traction motors drive the front and rear wheels, packing 480 horsepower and 634 lb.-ft. of torque.

Ford F-100: The past is the present

The Eluminator is the first e-crate motor from Ford Performance Parts. It’s based on the Mustang Mach-E GT’s traction motor.

The all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept, designed and created by Ford Performance, was built in collaboration with MLe Racecars and sits on a custom chassis by the Roadster Shop.

It’s painted in Avalanche Gray with Cerakote Copper accents applied by Brand X Customs, while the interior features a billet aluminum dash by JJR Fabrication and avocado-tanned leather upholstery by MDM Upholstery. It’s fitted with custom 19×10-inch billet aluminum three-piece wheels by Forgeline wrapped in Michelin Latitude Sport 275/45-19 high-performance tires.

Globally, vehicle performance parts and accessories industry generates approximately $50 billion annually. It covers hardware for everything from hot rods to off-road vehicles, and from mobile electronics to vehicle accessories.

New customer part choices

Ford Vehicle Personalization and Ford Performance Parts continue to add new choices for customers, like the Eluminator e-crate motor, as the shift to electric vehicles accelerates. It’s the first of what will become a growing portfolio of performance parts and accessories for Ford electric vehicles.

Part No. M-9000-MACH-E, the e-crate motor, is now available at authorized Ford parts warehouse dealers or online at Ford Performance Parts.

Retailing at $3,900, it is targeted at builders looking for a transverse-oriented powertrain to electrify a range of vehicles from modern to vintage cars, trucks and SUVs. Each Eluminator e-crate motor produces 281 horsepower and 317 lb.-ft. of torque and is street-legal in all 50 states.

Keen electrification solutions

Ford Performance plans to develop a wider list of components for the Eluminator powertrain with some of the leading performance manufacturers, including battery systems, controllers and traction inverters to close the loop on full turnkey aftermarket electrification solutions.

The new truck is “480 horsepower. Zero emissions. It’s totally (expletive) bonkers,” Mike Levine, Ford North America product communications director, told the Detroit Free Press.

While the exterior is a dead ringer for the boxy, dependable ’70s truck, the interior has some modern conveniences, including a slick 15.5-inch display screen.

##RVT1027b