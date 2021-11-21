Jayco recalls some motorhomes: rear-drive axle problem

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2020-2022 Anthem, Embark, Reatta, and Reatta XL motorhomes. The rear suspension mounting fasteners that attach the rear-drive axle to the rear suspension may not have been tightened properly, which could allow the fasteners to loosen or break. The potential number of RVs affected is 625.

Loose or broken suspension fasteners can allow the rear-drive axle to shift out of place, increasing the risk of a crash and injury.

Remedy

Jayco will work with Shyft to notify owners, and dealers will inspect the rear suspension fasteners for damage, and replace and tighten them as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 10, 2022. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-283-8267.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1027b