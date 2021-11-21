Saturday, November 20, 2021

Yosemite closes popular campgrounds until 2024

By RV Travel
Three of the largest campgrounds in Yosemite National Park are being closed for extensive renovations. The campgrounds are Tuolumne Meadows, Bridalveil Creek, and Crane Flat. There will be no camping available during the closures. Yosemite is America’s first National Park and the fifth most visited each year.

Tuolumne Meadows will be closed at least through 2024, and perhaps as long as 2025. It is Yosemite’s largest campground at 140 acres and 304 sites. It alone serves 140,000 campers a year.

The major facelift at the Tuolumne Meadows Campground is already underway, according to park officials, who detailed some of the changes to include new picnic tables, food lockers, fire rings, adding two new restrooms while rehabilitating others, new concrete parking pads, and an updated water and sewer system. The last time the campground saw an upgrade was in the 1960s.

Two other campgrounds — Bridalveil Creek and Crane Flat — will be closed until 2023.

In normal times, Yosemite has 10 campgrounds that can accommodate RVs and trailers (including fifth wheels) of varying lengths. If you plan to spend the night in your RV, you must be in a designated campsite — you can’t park in a parking lot or along the side of the road.

In Yosemite Valley, the maximum RV length is 40 feet and maximum trailer length is 35 feet; however, only a total of 8 sites of this size are available (six sites in Lower Pines and two in North Pines, which are open spring through fall).

##RVT1027b

