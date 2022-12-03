Saturday, December 3, 2022

How to extend F-150 Lightning truck driving range in cold weather

By RV Travel
1
3
(2)

The Ford F-150 Lightning pickup has been tested in extreme cold conditions. It endured months of real-world winter driving in Alaska and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Its battery has been subjected to temperatures as high as 140°F to as low as minus 40°F in Ford’s atmospheric test chambers. However, all-electric vehicles experience energy decreases in cold temperatures due to battery cell chemistry.

Temperatures below 40°F cause the electrolyte fluid to become sluggish, limiting how much power is available to discharge and how quickly the vehicle’s battery can charge. As F-150 Lightning customers across the United States and Canada begin their first winter with their new electric pickup, Ford wants to help make them aware that in low temperatures they could see a significant reduction in range, which is normal. Here are some tips to help maximize a F-150 Lightning range in winter:

1. Park your F-150 Lightning in a garage whenever possible.

2. Keep your F-150 Lightning plugged in when parked.

3. If planning a longer commute or other trip, precondition your vehicle using departure times to warm the battery while plugged-in by using the FordPass app or your truck’s center screen.

4. If equipped, use the heated seats and steering wheel as primary heat to reduce energy consumed by HVAC.

5. When charging, turn off the heater if possible, or lower the temperature enough to remain comfortable. (Especially when using DCFC.)

6. If your F-150 Lightning is covered with snow, brush all the snow off before driving to eliminate extra weight and drag.

7. Keep driving speeds moderate in cold temperature as high speeds use more energy.

8. Ensure your tires are at the proper pressure.

B N S
1 hour ago

Hillarious! LOL

