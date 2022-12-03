RV Travel Newsletter Issue 1081

3.4 ( 11 )

Cover story

Small space living: Challenges aplenty

By Gary Jefferson

I

once bought a vehicle in a dealership before it was off the truck. While looking at a car in the showroom, I saw the car hauler pull up with something I’d never seen before. It was a Ford “Thunderbird Super Coupe.” That was back in 1989. Fortunately, I loved the car and kept it for a year before moving on to something else. I don’t recommend buying a car that way, AND I don’t recommend moving into an RV without giving it much thought and “test driving” the lifestyle before you own it.

I meet people (and hear of people) who move into a trailer, motorhome, or van, and within a year or two, they are looking for a home without wheels. The “idea” of driving carefree around the country is often better than the real thing. And, if you start in the spring and you make it through the summer, by the time the icicles are hanging from your rig, you may have had enough of all that cramped space.

My wife and I made our first “adjustment” about thirty years ago when we moved into a trailer. We were both still working in those days. We had a three-bedroom full-time home and a “cabin” in the mountains nearby. We also had an Airstream travel trailer. So, we moved into the silver tube. In about a year, my wife told me that thirty-two feet weren’t enough. So, we upgraded to a forty-foot fifth-wheel. It was cavernous by comparison. We liked it enough to sell our houses. Fifteen years ago, we upgraded again. Still a forty-footer, but more space and more like a home inside. Recently, we added a Sprinter van. It’s small but has everything we need for a couple of months. We’ve slowly acclimated to living in an even smaller space.

My wife and I hardly ever argue. However, I’ve noticed that the three “disagreements” we’ve had in the last two years were when we were in the van. I don’t think we get as mad at each other as we get tired of rubbing elbows 24/7 for two months. Our elbows get touchy! One person in a van is close. Two people in a van are packed. Nothing primes the pump of displeasure as much as being in jail – or something a little smaller than that.

Summing up

So, here are my final thoughts on moving into a van or RV. Try it before you buy it. Don’t sell your home until you are as sure as possible that you are doing something you are comfortable with. Have a plan to return to Earth if you get tired of the journey. Could you live in your largest bathroom (probably more floor space than most vans) for a week? With dreams of waking up by a lake and waterfall and stepping outside with a cup of coffee, I realize that it will sometimes be freezing or roasting, and rain may be forecast for a week or two. Be ready for that.

From Gary’s book “The Story of RVing,” a delightful collection of essays about his experiences as an RVer in both large RVs and later downsized to a camper van.

Today’s RV review…

Fab-o fiberglass: Some of my favorite fiberglass trailers

Tony writes, “There are a bunch of independent RV companies making fiberglass travel trailers, many of which are priced under $30,000. Seriously! There are also models that are rather premium in their approach to things that have loftier MSRPs.

“One of the advantages of this kind of trailer is that they are built of large fiberglass sections and then fused together. There are no rubber roofs or other things that increase the amount of attention you have to pay to the structure. Yes, as with all RVs, you do have to keep an eye on the seals. But there is a lower likelihood of water intrusion just based on the way they’re built.”

Here are Tony’s favorites

Click here for more reviews.

Service Centers and Repairs Report: RVs… not meant for the great outdoors!

In this column, we summarize some of your emails and comments regarding RV service centers and repairs. This week we hear from a reader who has been on a waiting list at the dealer since March to get their awning fixed, and another reader who could write a book about all of their RV and service problems in the past two years—to the point where he’s “done!” But there are also some tips from readers to help avoid service problems, including storing your RV out of the weather. Read all that and more here.

Great expectations: Revisiting places that aren’t as you remember them

By Rod Andrew

My wife and I were fortunate to have two friends guide us on our first RV trip from British Columbia to Southern California. … We wandered through the Western states, as our friends introduced us to their favorite parks. Of all the places we visited, Joshua Tree National Park had the greatest impact. We’ve been back, of course, but remember, vividly, one part of our first visit, when we decided to hike from Cottonwood Campground to an oasis called Lost Palms. Continue reading this amusing tale.

Beware the damaging dips: Our motorhome got stuck. Really stuck.

By Nanci Dixon

Ouch! Our motorhome got stuck. Really stuck. It has taken me a while to recover enough to even write this sad story. And to all those who would never ever find themselves in this predicament… never say never! 30 years of RVing and not one mishap until now. Read more and hopefully avoid the same fate.

15 camping games and puzzles that make the perfect gift!

Wondering what to give to the families on your holiday gift list? Face it, the kids already have too many toys, and gifts for teens can be tricky. Most adults buy what they want when they want it! So, what’s left? The perfect gift: the gift of time together. Check out these 15 games and puzzles that will be a blast for everyone!

Gift Guide

RVtravel.com readers speak out: The 11 most wanted RV gifts of 2022

By Cheri Sicard

In last week’s question, we asked what you would want your RV Santa to magically bring you. In other words, what RV gadgets, accessories, or services would you want if money was no object? … Some of you got quite creative in your letters to Santa. My favorite of all came from Charlotte D., who phrased her request to the tune of “White Christmas.” Read that and much more here.

Gifts NO RVer wants this Christmas

By Gail Marsh

This is the absolute reverse of a Christmas wish list. It’s a list featuring “please don’t buy me this” items. You have a couple of weeks to circulate this list before Christmas. So, without further delay, here are the gifts no RVer wants this Christmas. 😆

Highlights from this week’s RV Daily Tips Newsletters

Where should you camp next? Find out!

This 50-state guide will show you the best campgrounds across the U.S. It gives you a regional, state-by-state breakdown of amazing outdoor accommodations, from campgrounds to RV resorts. It also breaks campsites down by your personality and desired amenities. Now that’s cool! It also highlights regional cuisine, attractions and activities. Learn more or order.

RV boo-boos – propane goes boom!

A little propane leak is nothing to “sniff at.” If you smell propane in your rig, GET OUT, shut off the tank or cylinder valves, and air it out. We don’t know the outcome for the folks with this rig—we hope nobody was home at the time. Check this out. (Note: You do not need an Instagram account to view the pictures.)

Around the Campfire: Surprising campground rules you must follow

By Gail Marsh

Do you always read the campground paperwork? That was the question posed during a recent night around the campfire. What followed was a conversation about surprising campground rules that folks around the campfire had experienced. Read them here, then add in the comments any that were missed.

I’m writing this from the doctor’s office. Snowbirds, beware of skin cancer

By Nanci Dixon

I am (literally) writing this from the doctor’s office, where I am waiting to have a procedure done that will cut out the skin cancer I recently discovered on my body. Being a native northern Minnesotan that has not experienced the sun’s rays like the Southwesterners do, I was diligent about UV exposure but, evidently, not diligent enough. While this is the “best” kind of skin cancer to get, it is definitely better to not get it at all! Continue reading Nanci’s very personal and extremely important message.

Want to winter closer to home? Try these mini “banana belts” across the U.S.

By Randall Brink

Sometimes, a 1,200- to 1,500-mile winter journey to a warmer place is more than you want to do. People in the country’s Northern tier have a long way to go to get to Florida, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, or California. But there are alternatives for placid climes nearer your Northern home. Learn about them here.

Remembering the magic of childhood Christmases



By Gail Marsh

Ah, Christmas. Today’s holiday season pales in comparison. It’s probably because back then I was just a child. I had no additional Christmas responsibilities. Without money of my own, I gave very little serious thought to purchasing gifts for others. Presents for my parents were usually handmade at school. My mom and dad dutifully ooh-ed and ahh-ed over my small gifts for them regardless of how each looked. Continue reading Gail’s touching story.

Death Valley isn’t dead: The magic of the life inside our great national park

By Chris Epting

I think that it’s time to rename Death Valley. Yes, I know the moniker has all that great foreboding mystique. Yes, the name itself is probably what draws many of the visitors in the first place. After all, when you tell people you’re going to “Death Valley” it’s a statement – a marker that says you’re interested in exploring the edge. … Death Valley teems with life of all sorts. Much of it is stealthy and subtle, but it is there, impressive and often surreal and unforgettable. Read more.

NEW! In the RV Shop With Dustin

In this new column, head into the RV shop with Dustin Simpson and his wife, Ashley, of California RV Specialists. Each Saturday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Dustin and Ashley will walk you through what’s going on in and around their shop. They’ll share their favorite tools, gadgets, DIY maintenance projects, RV tech talks, what they receive in their inbox, and much, much more.

Cool Tools: The AWBLIN Automotive Test Light

By Dustin Simpson

Every Wednesday Dave Solberg and I meet for a livestream called “Talkin’ RV Tech.” We not only answer technical questions, but we also share what we like to call “cool tools.” These are tools and gadgets that we actually use! We also believe they will be helpful to you. This clip captures one of our latest shares, the AWBLIN Automotive Test Light.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook”.

This past week’s questions that Dave answered:

Have a question for Dave? Click on any Ask Dave article and scroll down to fill out the form. He’ll get back to you!

Click here to see more questions for Dave.

RV Gadgets and Gizmos

New RV entry handle works out the “bugs” of older-styled ones

RV entry handles. They’re not glamorous, but trying to get in and out of the old rig without them puts one at risk of a nasty fall. And the higher the floor is from the ground, the more urgent the need for a good entry handle. Manufacturers have come forward with various approaches to help scale the side of your own rolling Mount Everest—each with its own good and bad points. A few weeks ago, a new product hit the RV market. The GripSafe Handrail Assist, by RV Designer, has worked out several of the bugs that have troubled other RV entry handle products. RV Designer sent us a GripSafe, and installed it on our RV and have our own observations.

Read what Russ and Tiña De Maris think about the GripSafe

DC to DC charger. Does your RV need one?

What is a DC to DC charger and should your RV be equipped with one? Before that question can be answered, you will need to understand what a DC to DC charger is and what functions it performs.

Read more from Dave Helgeson

RVelectricity ™ with Mike Sokol

Can you get a shock from an unplugged RV?

Here’s an article I wrote in 2017 about getting shocked from an RV that’s parked under high-voltage power lines. Yes, you can get shocked even when it’s in storage and not plugged in to shore power. Read on…

Visit Mike’s RVelectricity Forum on RVtravel.com.

Video of the day

How to reseal an RV window

By Cheri Sicard

When it comes to RV repair and maintenance videos, it’s hard to beat the outstanding job done by Martin from RVstreet. This video on how to reseal an RV window is no exception.

Martin’s mantra is maintenance, maintenance, maintenance! Likewise, when our host noticed the seals on his motorhome’s windows starting to peel and crack, he knew it was time to get busy. Hmmm, I’ve been noticing the same state on my travel trailer’s windows too…

Click here to watch

RV Tire Safety

Tires – Dull or dynamic? Part one

By Roger Marble

Following is an article I was asked to write for a tire industry trade publication in the U.K., “Tyres International.” I thought you might find it a bit interesting.

To the untrained eye it might seem like the tire industry has not done much to improve John Dunlop’s original. But looks can be deceiving.

Many people think the tires on their car are just a necessary evil. Most seldom, if ever, check their inflation while alignment is something few ever consider. Then after 40,000 miles, they complain about the fact they have to buy new tires. Even within the automotive industry, there are those who don’t appreciate the dynamic nature of tire design, and the significant improvements and changes made since John Dunlop invented the forerunner of today’s modem tire.

Read More

Ask Roger anything about RV tires on his RV Tires Forum.

Recipe of the Day

Holiday Toddy

by ‘Ria Murphy from Bean Station, TN

One sip of this drink and you’ll immediately feel like the holidays are here. Filled with cinnamon and orange flavor, this will be popular at any holiday party. It warms you up as you slowly sip, and it makes your kitchen smell amazing while simmering.

Click here for the recipe

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Finn, our Samoyed, is enjoying his kayaking time on the water. And he certainly is wearing his life vest; no go without it!” —Jan Fields

Brain Teaser

What is unusual about the following words: revive, banana, grammar, voodoo, assess, potato, dresser, uneven?

(Answer in tomorrow’s Sunday news newsletter. And please don’t spoil it for other readers by posting the answer in the comments.)

Trivia

The average person walks the equivalent of three times around the entire world in his or her lifetime. Wow!

Laugh of the Week

