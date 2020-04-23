Forest River recalls some Rockwood and Flagstaff trailers

If the front tire becomes damaged, it may fail and cause a loss control of the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install a lift kit that will provide the proper clearance between the tire and the slide out bracket. Damaged tires will be replaced. These repairs will be performed free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 27, 2020. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-8943. Forest River’s number for this recall is 10D-1159.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them.

