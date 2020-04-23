RV Daily Tips. Thursday, April 23, 2020

Issue 1325, Thursday, April 23, 2020

Today’s thought

“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, Nothing is going to get better. It’s not.” ― Dr. Seuss



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Keep A Poem In Your Pocket Day!

New Facebook Group: How the coronavirus is impacting RVers. Learn about park closings, cancelled rallies and RV shows — and more. Your input requested.

RV Life in a Coronavirus World: A cold beer, a sunset, and a lot of cleaning

We have asked RVtravel.com readers to tell us how they are adapting to life these days.

“How quickly plans can change. Recently retired and newly full-timers, this winter was to see us tour southeast Arizona and attend our first-ever FMCA Convention. Well, we are currently at Desert Trails RV Park, south of Tucson, where we came for a week… over a month ago…” Continue reading Dave’s story.

Tip of the Day

Why filter perfectly good water?

By Greg Illes

Why filter perfectly good water? The answer to that question is another question: How good is “perfectly good”?

Many RVers use the water that the RV park supplies, straight from the tap. After all, that water comes from treated sources and should have no problems. Right? Maybe, maybe not.

How long can canned food last?

Do your food storage lockers hold hidden contents that were placed there shortly after your rig rolled off the showroom floor? Just how long can you keep canned foods before they either go completely off the chart or turn into something not so delectable? Find out here.

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Watch where you point your vents!

Got “pointable” air conditioning vents in your RV? Be careful how you point them! If you accidentally aim them at your thermostat, you may find the a/c system cycling erratically. The same is true for heater vents blasting at the thermostat.

Remember to maintain those slide seals!

If you’ve heard a cracking or popping sound when extending your slideouts, it means your seals are sticking and/or drying out! Using a seal conditioner about every 8-12 weeks is recommended to avoid drying and cracking. Once they begin to wear and show damage, they are no longer working to their fullest capacity. We recommend using Thetford Premium RV Slide Out Rubber Seal Conditioner – it works like a charm.

Random RV Thought

Before you head out on your next grocery trip, phone your neighbor and ask if there is anything they need that you could pick up for them. You may save them from exposure to a bad germ, which is a very good thing.

Website of the day

Things to do with your travel photos

Now that you’ve got some free time…how about revisiting some travel photos from past trips? Here’s a neat list of five things you can do with those photos. (Hint: There’s a cookie involved!)

Every RVer needs a “Bragging Map”

The stick-on maps for the RV are nice, but only people IRL (In Real Life) will see it. If you make a digital map, you can show it to everyone. You won’t believe how easy it is to make your Visited States Map. Learn how.

Save money with these reusable silicone bags

Never waste money on plastic bags again! This 4-pack of reusable silicone food bags have an airtight seal and are leak-proof, keeping food fresh for longer. Easily freeze the bags, and even run them through the dishwasher once you’re done using them. This plastic bag alternative won’t harm the environment, and instead provides a solution that you can wash, rinse and reuse to your heart’s content! Learn more or order.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 16 percent say they’ve been on the road in their RV more than 100 days in the last 12 months

• 32 percent say their slideouts have failed badly enough that they needed it/them professionally fixed

• 52 percent spend more time on the Internet than they do watching TV

Trivia

It’s not just us humans who have accents… Researchers from Dalhousie University in Canada and the University of St. Andrews in the U.K. have found evidence that shows whales in the Caribbean have a different “accent” than whales in other oceans.

*In San Francisco, it is illegal to do what on the streets?

A.) Sing a song by The Beatles

B.) Juggle

C.) Feed the pigeons

Leave here with a laugh

Here’s some “Upbeat News” for you. Editor Chuck Woodbury found this online advertisement for a news story hilarious…and we can see why! See it here.

