Forest River RV awning issue forces recall of 19,911 towables

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2022 Prime Time Avenger, Crusader, Lacrosse, Ozark, Tracer, Sanibel, East to West Della Terra, Silverlake, Forest River Cherokee, Flagstaff, IBEX, RPod, Rockwood, Salem, Sierra, Sandpiper, and Wildwood fifth wheel and travel trailers. The electric retractable awning has a welded seam on the fabric that may separate, potentially allowing the awning to drop beyond normal operation.

An awning that drops or extends beyond normal operation can increase the risk of injury. As many as 19,911 RVs may be affected by this recall.

Remedy

Forest River will replace the awnings, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 17, 2022.

Owners may contact Forest River customer service at the following numbers: 1-574-862-1025 (Prime Time Avenger, Crusader, Lacrosse, Sanibel, Tracer, and Ozark), 1-574-264-6664 (East to West Della Terra and Silver Lake ), 1-260-499-2100 (Cherokee), 1-574-642-8943 (Rockwood and Flagstaff), 1-574- 642-3119 Option 2 (IBEX & RPOD), 1-574-534-3167 (Salem & Wildwood), 1-574-534-4574 (Sierra & Sandpiper). Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-1532.