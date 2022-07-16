Forest River recalls motorhomes for propane leak danger

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Dynamax Isata Class 3 and Class 5 motorhomes, 2021 Coachmen Sportscoach, 2020 Coachmen Pursuit, and 2017, 2020-2021 Coachmen Freelander motorhomes. The service valves on the LPG tanks may be improperly connected, which can cause a propane leak.

A propane leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a fire. As many as 172 RVs may be involved in the recall.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect and replace the service valves, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 17, 2022. Owner may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-262-3474 (Dynamax), 1-574-825-8212 (Sportscoach and Pursuit), and 1-574-825-8602 (Freelander). Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-1533.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.

##RVT1061b