Forest River recalls more than 49,000 motorhomes, towables

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2022-2023 Coachmen Catalina, Cross Trail, Pursuit, Sportscoach, East to West Della Terra, Silver Lake, Forest River Forester, FR3, Sunseeker, Wildwood, 2022 Coachmen Adrenaline, Apex, Brookstone, Chaparral, Chaparral Lite, Clipper, Freedom Express, Independence Trail, Mirada, Spirit, Viking, Work and Play, East to West Ahara, Tandara, Forest River Aurora, Cardinal, Cedar Creek, Cherokee, Flagstaff, Georgetown, Ibex, Impression, Ozark, Puma, R-Pod, Rockwood, Sabre, Salem, Sandpiper, Sandstorm, Shockwave, Sierra, Solera, Stealth, Stealth Evo, Surveyor, Vengeance, Vibe, Wildcat, XLR Toyhauler, Prime Time Avenger, Crusader, Lacrosse, Sanibel, Tracer, Shasta Oasis, and Phoenix fifth wheel and travel trailers.

The electric retractable awning has a welded seam on the fabric that may separate, potentially allowing the awning to drop beyond normal operation.

An awning that drops or extends beyond normal operation can increase the risk of injury. As many as 49,295 RVs may be affected by the recall.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the fabric roll or complete awning, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 17, 2022. Owners may contact the customer service numbers listed in the recall report for their designated model. Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-1532. This recall supersedes and expands NHTSA recall number 22V-486.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

##RVT1064b