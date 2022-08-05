Friday, August 5, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeMaintenance & Repair
Maintenance & Repair

RV Tire Safety: Importance of reporting defective tires

By Roger Marble
0
RV Tire Safety

I have asked RV owners who had tire failures if they reported the failures to NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) or to the dealer that sold them the RV. Almost universally they said they didn’t bother or were told by the dealer “it’s not their job.”

The reality is that it is Federal law that tire failures be reported to U.S. DOT (Department of Transportation). “Defect reporting requirements, the focus of this memorandum, the TREAD Act requires automakers to notify the Secretary of Transportation within five days of discovery of a defect or the need for a safety recall. See 49 C.F.R. § 573.6.” There are significant fines for failure to comply. A NHTSA complaint needs the RV VIN and the complete tire DOT serial, including the date portion.

It is my opinion that if you have a failure or suspect failure and can’t bother to file a complete report and include a picture, you really have lost much of the right to complain about tire quality. This is because you are effectively keeping the information from the tire company and from the federal agency that can order a recall after an investigation. No investigation will ever start because you posted a complaint on Facebook or an RV Forum.

Have a tire question? Ask Roger on his new RV Tires Forum here. It’s hosted by RVtravel.com and moderated by Roger. He’ll be happy to help you.

Read more from Roger Marble on his blog at RVtiresafety.net or on RVtravel.com.

 ##RVT1064

Previous articleBeginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter, Volume 3, Issue 45

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.