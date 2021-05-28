Forest River recalls some 5th wheel trailers: dining chairs could detach

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2021 Columbus Fifth Wheel trailers. The legs on the Allure Swivel Dining chair may detach from the chair body.

There would be an increased risk of injury if the chair legs detach while the chair is occupied.

Remedy

Dealers will install a hardware kit to reinforce the chair legs, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed June 28, 2021. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-821-1487. Forest River’s number for this recall is 410-1342.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).