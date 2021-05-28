RV Daily Tips. Friday, May 28, 2021

Issue 1610

Today’s thought

“Be comforted, dear soul! There is always light behind the clouds.” ―Louisa May Alcott

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Brisket Day! It’s also National Road Trip Day!

On this day in history: 1892 – In San Francisco, John Muir organizes the Sierra Club.

Tip of the Day

Use tap lights to illuminate dark RV spaces

By Gail Marsh

How many places in your RV could be improved with a little more light? Good news! You can easily light up those dark spaces with very little effort and not much money either. Tap lights are my choice when it comes to illuminating those dark spaces. These little lights have really improved over the past few years. They’re easy to install and use.

Read more about these handy lights here.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Airstream Bambi 16RB Travel Trailer. He writes, “What if you want a small trailer that has that typical Airstream look? Then you might want an Airstream Bambi.” Learn more and see if you’d join the long waitlist for one.

NEW Our favorite RV camping guidebooks. Our staff uses these excellent books for research and on our trips.

Video explains RV electrical system basics

This five-minute video explains the basics of how an RV’s 12-volt and 120-volt systems work. It covers converters, inverters, batteries and more. This is good information for anyone, and especially if you’re a new RVer. Watch it here.

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Bugs in the bumper

Reader “Bd2″ spoke up on the matter of bugs in your bumper – the place where you store dump hoses. ”I have two of these [magnetic bumper plugs] for both ends of my aft hose storage bumper. Drains just fine and keeps the buggers out.” Thanks Bd2! And here’s where he got them.

Website of the day

Silly America

This is a fun website to explore! This link takes you to their Roadside Attractions page, where you can explore state-by-state attractions you won’t want to miss. Have fun!

Be like Mike Sokol, use silicone!

Mike says: Never use any kind of petroleum-based products on rubber or plastic components in your RV, such as your trailer connector. Doing so will break down the plastic and/or rubber components causing them to swell up and eventually disintegrate. The proper treatment is silicone-based. We use a lot of Heavy Duty Silicone in our shop for general connector cleaning and lubrication. It’s also useful on rubberized door sweeps and such. You can get some of your own here.

Recipe of the Day

Bar-B-Que Beef Brisket

by Suzanne Larsen from Ankeny, IA

Thanks to cooking this low and slow, the meat was so tender it shredded in a snap. Before I even tasted a bite, I knew it was going to be good from the aroma coming from my oven. This BBQ sauce is amazing too. It may become a staple in my fridge. All the flavors work so well together in this dish. Great for a cookout, tailgating… so many options.

Since it’s National Brisket Day, you better make this! Get the recipe.

SEE YESTERDAY’S YUMMY RECIPE: Chubby Hubby Bars

Trivia

Sheep can recognize the faces of other sheep, even in photos! Not only that, but they can remember other sheep for up to two years. That’s un-baa-lievable! It’s woolly cute…

*What was the Inca’s measurement of time? Hint: It was tasty! We told you yesterday.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“We adopted Maizie about 5 years ago from the local shelter. She is a loyal and constant companion for us as we have traveled up and down the East Coast prior to COVID. Hopefully, our travels will continue one day.” —Deb and Gary Pearce

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Hitch Ball Lubricant extends the life of your hitch mount!

Protect hitch balls and receivers from corrosion with this high-film strength and waterproof grease. Formulated to stay where you apply it, this lubricant reduces friction, wear, rust, water corrosion and noise. Compatible with any variety of trailer applications like receiver hitches, ball mounts, hitch balls, locks, couplers, jacks, and more. Learn more or order here.

Leave here with a laugh

Reader Michael Caufield sent us this photo and wrote, “I had to share this picture of the extent campground managers will go to provide helpful advice!” Too funny! Thanks for sending!

