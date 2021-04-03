Forest River recalls some Berkshire motorhomes

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2021 Berkshire Class A motorhomes. The brake lights may not adequately reflect light. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.”

Brake lights that do not adequately reflect light can make it difficult for other drivers to see the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

Remedy

Forest River will notify owners, and will provide a Reflex Reflector for the brake lights, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 8, 2021. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-522-1368. Forest River’s number for this recall is 40-1315.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

* * *

While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them. RVtravel.com posts recall notices like this as they are issued so please check this website often.

Read all recent RV and RV-related recalls by clicking here. We also publish a weekly recap of recalls in the free Sunday edition of our RVtravel.com newsletter. Sign up here.